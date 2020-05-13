Log in
RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
Rakuten : Mobile Plans to Acquire Innoeye to Support Rakuten Communications Platform Launch

05/13/2020 | 02:25am EDT

May 13, 2020, Tokyo - Rakuten Mobile, Inc., group company of Rakuten, Inc., a global leader in internet services, announced today that it plans to acquire Innoeye (Innoeye, LLC and Innoeye Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), an engineering technology solutions company headquartered in Virginia, USA. Rakuten Mobile has already deployed Innoeye's converged OSS, an end-to-end platform process automation solution, to support the 4G/5G cloud platform for its network launch in Japan. Plans are also underway to rollout this technology and expertise as part of the new Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) offering to be made available to telecom companies and other enterprise customers around the world.

Rakuten Communications Platform combines the technology blueprint and expert playbook of the world's first cloud native mobile network of Rakuten Mobile and its world-class partners to offer telecom companies and enterprises a way to easily build and deploy fully cloud native network services at speed and low-cost.

Rakuten Communications Platform contains all the elements of the Rakuten Mobile network, including telco applications and software from multiple vendors, OSS and BSS systems handling customer billing and activation systems, in addition to edge computing and virtual network management functions. Rakuten Communications Platform will be made available with an app-store-like interface where customers can tailor the platform to their local requirements.

'Since we first envisioned the launch of Rakuten Mobile two years ago, we have also planned to bring to market our own expertise and technology stack as a unique service that will enable operators around the world to deploy fully cloud-native telco networks of the future,' said Tareq Amin, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and CTO of Rakuten Mobile. 'With the planned acquisition of Innoeye, we are one step closer to closing the circle in bringing to market a carrier grade telco cloud product that is as simple as click, purchase and deploy.'

'Innoeye is delighted by the opportunity to become part of the Rakuten Mobile family,' said Rajeev Gupta, CEO of Innoeye. 'Joining hands with Rakuten Mobile will provide us with unique ability to contribute towards this large industry movement and create a highly innovative cloud-based communication platform that is open, scalable and highly secure. Rakuten Communications Platform will disrupt the industry and pave the way for the next level of innovation. We look forward to being a part of this journey.'

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
