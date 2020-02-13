Rakuten : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 1 258 B EBIT 2019 115 B Net income 2019 19 651 M Debt 2019 392 B Yield 2019 0,53% P/E ratio 2019 61,3x P/E ratio 2020 146x EV / Sales2019 1,25x EV / Sales2020 1,08x Capitalization 1 185 B Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 1 244,65 JPY Last Close Price 874,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 209% Spread / Average Target 42,4% Spread / Lowest Target -5,03% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RAKUTEN, INC. -5.82% 10 766 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 2.41% 582 714 MEITUAN DIANPING --.--% 74 295 JD.COM, INC. 15.75% 59 545 SHOPIFY INC. 23.94% 57 529 PINDUODUO INC. -4.81% 41 845