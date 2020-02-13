Rakuten : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

At the Board of Directors meeting today, Rakuten, Inc., (hereinafter 'the Company'), resolved to distribute dividends of surplus with record date of December 31, 2019.
1. Description of dividends
|
|
Resolution
|
Current Dividend Forecast
|
Fiscal 2018
|
Record date
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Dividend per share
|
4.50 yen
|
Not decided
|
4.50 yen
|
Total Dividend Amount
|
6,103 million yen
|
―
|
6,084 million yen
|
Effective date
|
March 13, 2020
|
―
|
March 11, 2019
|
Dividend source
|
Retained earnings
|
―
|
Retained earnings
-
Reason
The Company's basic policy for shareholder returns is to return profits with due consideration to ensuring sufficient internal reserves for the purpose of stabilizing investment funds and financial base with a view to the medium-to long-term growth, and to strive to pay a stable and sustainable dividend per share.
For the current fiscal year, the Company decided to pay dividend of 4.5 yen per share, with the resolution of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, in accordance with the aforementioned basic policy.
Disclaimer
Rakuten Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 06:15:03 UTC