RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
Rakuten : Notice of Dividends of Surplus

02/13/2020 | 01:16am EST

At the Board of Directors meeting today, Rakuten, Inc., (hereinafter 'the Company'), resolved to distribute dividends of surplus with record date of December 31, 2019.

1. Description of dividends

Resolution

Current Dividend Forecast

Fiscal 2018

Record date

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Dividend per share

4.50 yen

Not decided

4.50 yen

Total Dividend Amount

6,103 million yen

6,084 million yen

Effective date

March 13, 2020

March 11, 2019

Dividend source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

  1. Reason
    The Company's basic policy for shareholder returns is to return profits with due consideration to ensuring sufficient internal reserves for the purpose of stabilizing investment funds and financial base with a view to the medium-to long-term growth, and to strive to pay a stable and sustainable dividend per share.

    For the current fiscal year, the Company decided to pay dividend of 4.5 yen per share, with the resolution of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, in accordance with the aforementioned basic policy.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 06:15:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 258 B
EBIT 2019 115 B
Net income 2019 19 651 M
Debt 2019 392 B
Yield 2019 0,53%
P/E ratio 2019 61,3x
P/E ratio 2020 146x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 1 185 B
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 244,65  JPY
Last Close Price 874,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 209%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC.-5.82%10 766
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING2.41%582 714
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%74 295
JD.COM, INC.15.75%59 545
SHOPIFY INC.23.94%57 529
PINDUODUO INC.-4.81%41 845
