Rakuten : Notice of Partial Amendment to the Issuance of Stock Options as Retirement Compensation to Directors of the Company who Serve Concurrently as Executive Officers of the Company and Executive Officers of the Company

05/29/2019 | 05:14am EDT

A partial amendment has been made to the 'Issuance of Stock Options as Retirement Compensation to Directors of the Company who Serve Concurrently as Executive Officers of the Company and Executive Officers of the Company' issued on April 26.

  1. Amended part

Exercise period of Share Options in the disclosure 'Issuance of Stock Options as Retirement Compensation to Directors of the Company who Serve Concurrently as Executive Officers of the Company and Executive Officers of the Company' issued on April 26. (2. Outline of the Issuance of the Share Options, (6) Exercise period of Share Options)
(Amendments underlined below)

(Original)
(6) Exercise period of Share Options
The exercise period will be from the date on which Share Options are issued (hereinafter 'date of issuance') until the date on which 40 years have passed from the date of issuance. If the final day of the exercise period falls on a holiday of the Company, the final day will be the working day immediately preceding the final day.

(Amended)
(6) Exercise period of Share Options
The exercise period will be from 6 months after the Share Options are issued (hereinafter 'date of issuance') until the date on which 40 years have passed from the date of issuance. If the final day of the exercise period falls on a holiday of the Company, the final day will be the working day immediately preceding the final day. Furthermore, Rakuten would be able to change the date when the Optionee become able to exercise the Option.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:13:03 UTC
