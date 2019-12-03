Log in
RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
Rakuten : Notice of Shareholder Benefit Program for the 23rd Fiscal Year

12/03/2019 | 01:10am EST

2) List of benefits for use at Rakuten services in Japan (*1)

a. Rakuten Cash (*2,3,4)
The Company presents Rakuten Cash depending on number of shares held and holding period, in order to increase the number of shareholders who hold shares for a longer time period.

Number of shares

Holding Period

Rakuten Cash

Over 100 (1 unit)

Less than 5 years

¥500

Over 5 years

¥1,000

Over 1,000 (10 units)

Less than 5 years

¥1,000

Over 5 years

¥1,500

Over 5,000 (50 units)

Less than 5 years

¥1,500

Over 5 years

¥2,000

Over 10,000 (100 units)

Less than 5 years

¥2,000

Over 5 years

¥2,500


b. Domestic hotel booking coupon(s) valid at Rakuten Travel (total value 2,000 yen) (*5,6,7)

*1. Please note there is a possibility that the benefits may be partially changed.
*2. Rakuten Cash is online electronic money that can be used for payment at internet services such as Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten Travel, Rakuma, as well as Rakuten Pay App participating stores. Rakuten membership registration is required to use this service. In addition, it is not possible to make multiple applications using the same Rakuten ID.
*3. Rakuten Cash can be used for the purchase price including shipping cost, commission, and consumption tax together with Rakuten Super Points. Please note that shipping cost and commission may be charged separately depending on the payment method selected and the shop. Rakuten Cash and Rakuten Super Points cannot be used if they have not reached the minimum usage amount.
*4. The number of shares held is based on the end of December 2019 and does not take into account the number of shares held on the intermediate date. The holding period is calculated based on the number of times that the same shareholder number is listed consecutively as of the end of December 2019.
*5. The coupon(s) will be distributed through 'RaCoupon', one of the Company services, and Rakuten membership registration is required to use this service. In addition, it is not possible to make multiple applications using the same Rakuten ID.
*6. Shareholders can choose 'domestic hotel 2,000 yen one coupon, use for two persons or more' or 'domestic hotel 1,000 yen two coupons, use for one person or more'.
*7. This coupon can only be used for domestic accommodation reservations. Other services (Raku Pack (Air Ticket plus Acommodation), Day Trip, Day Use, etc.) cannot be used. Also, some facilities are not available.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 06:09:01 UTC
