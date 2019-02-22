Log in
Rakuten : Notice on Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

02/22/2019 | 01:30am EST

Rakuten, Inc. (hereinafter the 'Company') announces that the Board of Directors today resolved to propose the following amendments to the Articles of Incorporation at the 22nd Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 28, 2019.

1. Reasons for the proposal
The Company will implement Group reorganization on April 1, 2019 (scheduled). In conjunction with this reorganization, the Company proposes an amendment to current Article 2 (Purpose) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation and the establishment of a Supplementary Provision to define the effective date of the amendment as April 1, 2019.
In light of its future business developments, the Company proposes an amendment to the current Article 2 (Purpose) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation to include new business purposes.

2. Details of the proposed amendment
The details of the proposed amendment are as follows:

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 06:29:08 UTC
