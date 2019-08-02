Log in
Rakuten : Partners with Marie Kondo, Bestselling Author and Creator of the KonMari Method™

08/02/2019 | 05:35am BST

Rakuten, Inc. (TOKYO: 4755), a global leader in internet services headquartered in Tokyo, today announced that it is forming a partnership with KonMari Media, Inc., founded by the “tidying up” phenomenon, Marie Kondo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006152/en/

Rakuten Partners with Marie Kondo, Bestselling Author and Creator of the KonMari Method™ (Photo: Business Wire)

Rakuten Partners with Marie Kondo, Bestselling Author and Creator of the KonMari Method™ (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will include collaboration across content, branding and promotion of Marie Kondo’s unique tidying philosophy. To champion an organizing culture for workplaces around the world, Marie Kondo will also be appointed as Rakuten’s first “Joy Ambassador.”

As part of the partnership, Rakuten will invest in KonMari Media to become a majority shareholder and support its management to grow the business worldwide and develop synergies with the Rakuten Group.

“Keeping our workspace clean is fundamental to Rakuten’s corporate culture and our approach to success,” said Mickey Mikitani, President and CEO of Rakuten. “We believe in Marie Kondo’s mission to organize the world and are thrilled to work with her.”

“Partnering with Rakuten is an opportunity to expand my tidying work and connect with people not only in their homes, but also in their workplaces,” said Marie Kondo.

Takumi Kawahara, Co-Founder and CEO of KonMari Media, added: “We are honored to be partnering with Rakuten, one of the world’s most innovative internet companies. We’ve long admired their business leadership and vision, and we look forward to achieving our full potential with Rakuten’s support.”

About Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo is a tidying expert, bestselling author, star of Netflix’s hit show, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” and founder of KonMari Media Inc.

Enchanted with organizing since her childhood, Marie began her tidying consultant business as a 19-year-old university student in Tokyo. Today, Marie is a renowned tidying expert helping people around the world to transform their cluttered homes into spaces of serenity and inspiration.

In her #1 New York Times bestselling book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” Marie took tidying to a whole new level, teaching that if you properly simplify and organize your home once, you’ll never have to do it again.

Marie has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The London Times, Vogue, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Ellen Show as well as on more than fifty major Japanese television and radio programs. She has also been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

About KonMari Media, Inc.

KonMari Media, Inc. (KMI) was founded by Marie Kondo, tidying expert and bestselling author, in 2016. With a goal of helping more people to tidy their spaces by choosing joy, KMI has business verticals across entertainment, digital content, lifestyle products, scientific research and a certified KonMari Consultant program. konmari.com.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. (TOKYO: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to more than 1.2 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 17,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.


© Business Wire 2019
