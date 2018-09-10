Rakuten : STAYxShaMaison Osaka Dekijima Ekimae Condominium-Style Vacation Rental to Open

The facility is a four-story condominium-type National Strategic Special Zone vacation rental facility with 29 rooms. As the facility makes use of the City of Osaka's National Strategic Special Zone Vacation Rental system*, reservations can be made from a minimum of two nights. All rooms in the condominium feature a spacious living room with a kitchen, along with a bedroom, bathroom, washroom, and internet connection and other facilities. For security, the condominium utilizes Rakuten Communications Corporation's 'Anshin Stay IoT' vacation rental operation support service, which uses IoT devices, such as tablets and smart locks, to support guests by verifying identities when checking in and managing keys.

The condominium was planned and constructed by Sekisui House, Ltd. with Rakuten LIFULL STAY overseeing the interior design and providing branding and operational support services. The design concept of the condominium incorporates the traditional Japanese artistic elements of 'Sakura' (cherry blossoms), 'seifumeigetsu' (beautiful nocturnal scenes under a full moon), and 'setsugetsufuka' (beautiful scenery of the four seasons) which are unified in an interior decorated in the Japanese modern style. These elements can be found dotted throughout the interior, with displays of sakura motif panel art, interiors with calm colors and designs expressing 'seifumeigetsu,' and 'setsugetsufuka' that can be enjoyed on each floor with different seasonal settings in each room. The condominium also includes a Rakuten STAY concept room that uses the crimson red corporate color of Rakuten as an accent color in part of the interior.

Rakuten LIFULL STAY will continue to develop facilities to respond to diverse accommodation needs while leveraging the knowledge and expertise gained from developing and operating this facility from its opening.

*Accredited by the City of Osaka as a National Strategic Special Zone for accommodations for foreign nationals using a special system under the Inns and Hotels Act in accordance with the National Strategic Special Zones Law.

About Rakuten STAYxShaMaison Osaka Dekijima Ekimae

・Location: 1-12-14 Dekijima, Nishiyodogawa-ku, Osaka

・Access: About one minute walk from Dekijima Station on the Hanshin Namba Line

・Owner: Lea home Co., Ltd.

・Design and creative direction: Sekisui House, Ltd., GRIFFON, Inc., and ADDReC, Inc.

・Planning and construction: Sekisui House, Ltd.

・Branding (loaning of the brand): Rakuten, Inc.

・Operation agency: Rakuten LIFULL STAY, Inc.

・Type of operation: Special zone vacation rental

・Start of reservations: September 10, 2018

・Date open for business: September 14, 2018

・Room rate (per person per night): Starting from around 7,840 yen (accommodation tax, service charges, and consumption tax. included)

* Rates will vary depending on the type of room, season, and reservation site.

* Reservations can be made from a minimum of two nights and three days as the property is a Special Zone Vacation Rental facility.

・How to make a reservation: Reservations can be made on domestic and overseas accommodation reservation sites, such as Vacation STAY, etc.

・Site area: 773.43 ㎡

・Floorspace: 1,655.06 ㎡

・Construction: Heavy steel frame

・Floors: Four floors above ground

・Number of rooms: 29

・Key facilities and amenities:

[Guest rooms]

- Entrance (smart locks, slippers, slipper box, emergency light)

- Living room (TV, desk, tissue paper, clothes hangers, vacuum cleaner, garbage boxes, Western-style room: sofa, Japanese-style room: legless chair)

- Kitchen (2-burner IH cooking heater, refrigerator, microwave oven, electric kettle, garbage box, tableware, cooking utensils)

- Bedroom (Western-style room: bed, pillow, cover, Japanese-style room: futon, pillow)

- Bathroom (shampoo, conditioner, body soap)

- Washroom (washing machine, laundry detergent, clothes hangers, tooth brush, hand soap, bath towels, hand towels, keisodo bath mat, hair dryer, bath detergent)

- Toilet (toilet brush, toilet tissue, sanitary box)

- Free Wi-Fi