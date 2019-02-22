Rakuten : Share Options as Retirement Compensation Stock Options

２．Outline of the issuance of the Share Options

(1) Persons to whom Share Options will be allotted

Directors of the Company who serve concurrently as Executive Officers of the Company and Executive Officers of the Company

(2) Class and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of Share Options

The class of shares to be issued upon the exercise of Share Options will be common stock of the Company, and the number of shares to be issued will not exceed 4,200,000.

However, if the Company splits its common stock (including allotment of its common stock without compensation; hereinafter the same will apply) or consolidates its common stock, the number of shares to be issued upon exercise of each unit of such Share Options will be adjusted according to the following formula; provided that such adjustment will be made only to those that remain unexercised or uncanceled at the time of such adjustment and; provided, further, that if any fraction less than one share arises as a result of such adjustment, such fraction shall be discarded.

Number of shares after adjustment = Number of shares before adjustment x Ratio of split or consolidation

In addition, if the Company carries out a merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer, or other action that makes it necessary to adjust the number of shares, the number of shares will be adjusted within a reasonable range, taking into account the conditions of the merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer, or other similar action.

(3) Total number of Share Options to be issued

Share Options to be issued will not exceed 42,000 units.

One hundred shares will be issued for each Share Options; provided, however, that in the event of any adjustment in the number of shares stipulated in (2) above, the number of shares to be issued for the Share Options will be adjusted accordingly.

(4) Cash payment for Share Options

No cash payment is required for Share Options.

(5) Value of the assets to be contributed upon exercise of Share Options

The Price for one Share Option will be one yen.

(6) Exercise period of Share Options

The exercise period will be from the date on which Share Options are issued (hereinafter 'date of issuance') until the date on which 40 years have passed from the date of issuance. If the final day of the exercise period falls on a holiday of the Company, the final day will be the working day immediately preceding the final day.

(7) Conditions for exercise of Share Options

(i) Those who received an allotment of the issue of Share Options (hereinafter 'Holders of Share Options'), shall exercise such rights within ten days from the date following the date on which they retire from Directors, Executive Officers, Company Auditors and employees of the Company, and its subsidiaries and affiliates at the time of exercising such rights.

(ii) Share Options may not be inherited; provided, however, that exceptional treatment may be allowed in this regard by the Board of Directors in consideration of circumstances.

(iii) Share Options may not be offered for pledge or disposed of in any other way.

(iv) The Holders of Share Options have duties to pay all taxes (including but not limited to income tax, social security contributions, pensions, and employment insurance premium) specified by laws and regulations in relation to stock options and shares. In cases where the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates is obliged to levy income tax, etc., the relevant company obliged to levy income tax, etc. will be able to levy tax from Holders of Share Options by the methods listed below.

i) Receipt by cash

ii) Appropriation of shares owned by the Holders of Share Options

iii) Deduction from salaries, bonuses, etc. of the Holders of Share Options

iv) Other methods specified by the Company