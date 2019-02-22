Rakuten : Share Options as Stock Options

２．Outline of the issuance of the Share Options

（１）Persons to whom Share Options will be allotted

Directors (excluding Outside Directors), Executive Officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries

Outside Directors and Company Auditors of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates shall be eligible for the allotment of Share Options, if such person remains a Director (excluding Outside Director), Executive Officer or employee of the Company, another subsidiary.

（２）Class and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of Share Options

The class of shares to be issued upon the exercise of Share Options will be common stock of the Company, and the number of shares to be issued will not exceed 33,000,000.

However, if the Company splits its common stock (including allotment of its common stock without compensation; hereinafter the same will apply) or consolidates its common stock, the number of shares to be issued upon exercise of each unit of such Share Options will be adjusted according to the following formula; provided that such adjustment will be made only to those that remain unexercised or uncanceled at the time of such adjustment and; provided, further, that if any fraction less than one share arises as a result of such adjustment, such fraction shall be discarded.

Number of shares after adjustment = Number of shares before adjustment x Ratio of split or consolidation

In addition, if the Company carries out a merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer, or other action that makes it necessary to adjust the number of shares, the number of shares will be adjusted within a reasonable range, taking into account the conditions of the merger, company split, share exchange, share transfer, or other similar action.

（３）Total number of Share Options to be issued

Share Options to be issued will not exceed 330,000 units.

One hundred shares will be issued for each Share Options; provided, however, that in the event of any adjustment in the number of shares stipulated in (2) above, the number of shares to be issued for the Share Options will be adjusted accordingly.

（４）Cash payment for Share Options

No cash payment is required for Share Options.

（５）Value of the assets to be contributed upon exercise of Share Options

The Price for one Share Option will be one yen.

（６）Exercise period of Share Options

The exercise period will be from the date on which one year has passed from the issuance of the Share Options (hereinafter 'date of issuance') to the date on which ten years have passed from the date of issuance. If the final day of the exercise period falls on a holiday of the Company, the final day will be the working day immediately preceding the final day.

（７）Conditions for exercise of Share Options

(i) Those who received an allotment of the issue of Share Options (hereinafter 'Holders of Share Options') will remain Directors (excluding Outside Directors), Executive Officers, Company Auditors or employees of the Company, or its subsidiaries or affiliates at the time of exercising such rights; provided, however, that exceptional treatment may be allowed in this regard by the Board of Directors in consideration of circumstances and in the event where the Holders of Share Options have made applications for the exercise of Share Options in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Company by the date of retirement (or by the application date immediately following the date of retirement if it is recognized that there are justifiable grounds for not being able to make the application by the date of retirement).

(ii) Share Options may not be inherited; provided, however, that exceptional treatment may be allowed in this regard by the Board of Directors in consideration of circumstances.

(iii) Share Options may not be offered for pledge or disposed of in any other way.

(iv) Share Options may be exercised by the Holder of Share Options, in whole or in part, according to the following categories.

i) The entire allotment of Share Options may not be exercised prior to the date on which one year has passed from the date of issuance.

ii) 15% of the allotment of Share Options may be exercised from the date on which one year has passed from the date of issuance to the date prior to the date on which two years have passed from the date of issuance (if a fraction less than one unit arises in the number of exercisable Share Options, such fraction will be discarded).

iii) 35% of the allotment of Share Options (if a portion of the allotment of Share Options had been exercised prior to the date on which two years have passed from the date of issuance, the total amount exercisable including the previously exercised portion shall be 35%) may be exercised from the date on which two years have passed from the date of issuance to the date prior to the date on which three years have passed from the date of issuance (if a fraction less than one unit arises in the number of exercisable Share Options, such fraction will be discarded).

iv) 65% of the allotment of Share Options (if a portion of the allotment of Share Options had been exercised prior to the date on which three years have passed from the date of issuance, the total amount exercisable including the previously exercised portion will be 65%) may be exercised from the date on which three years have passed from the date of issuance to the date prior to the date on which four years have passed from the date of issuance (if a fraction less than one unit arises in the number of exercisable Share Options, such fraction will be discarded).

v) The entire allotment of Share Options may be exercised from the date on which four years have passed from the date of issuance to the date on which ten years have passed from the date of issuance.

(v) The Holders of Share Options have duties to pay all taxes (including but not limited to income tax, social security contributions, pensions, and employment insurance premium) specified by laws and regulations in relation to stock options and shares. In cases where the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates is obliged to levy income tax, etc., the relevant company obliged to levy income tax, etc. will be able to levy tax from Holders of Share Options by the methods listed below.

i) Receipt by cash

ii) Appropriation of shares owned by the Holders of Share Options

iii) Deduction from salaries, bonuses, etc. of the Holders of Share Options

iv) Other methods specified by the Company