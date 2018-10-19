Log in
Rakuten : and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture "Rakuten AdRoll"

10/19/2018 | 01:13am CEST

'By connecting our merchants and clients with the world's leading performance advertising platform, they will be able to create integrated marketing campaigns directly inside our platform,' said Makoto Arima, Group Executive Vice President and CRO of Rakuten. 'This access will be a huge leap for many of our merchants and clients, some of whom have limited experience in digital advertising campaigns and will now have access to best-in-class solutions. Our merchants and clients are gaining an impactful way to leverage the big data Rakuten currently collects. By using this data with AdRoll Group's customer identity technology and expertise, they will receive relevant, personalized product advertising and recommendations to continue to engage and influence their audience.'

AdRoll Group focuses on accelerating business growth for clients through its product portfolio of customer intelligence, activation, and measurement technologies. The company has worked with more than 37,000 clients globally to generate over $228 billion in revenue on behalf of clients.

'We've built our Growth Platform so companies like Rakuten can adapt and leverage it in ways that work best for their customers and users,' said Toby Gabriner, CEO of AdRoll Group. 'For Rakuten advertisers, they will not only have access to quality customer data and insights, but also more importantly, the tools to activate it. The Rakuten AdRoll joint venture will empower merchants to grow revenue by delivering highly relevant and personalized user experiences.'

Rakuten's big data assets, which include approximately 99 million Rakuten IDs, will be utilized to provide clients with full-funnel marketing solutions suited to every stage of the consumer journey. In May 2018, Rakuten consolidated its suite of advertising-related products under the Rakuten Marketing Platform brand to offer client companies a more integrated approach to marketing.

Rakuten and AdRoll Group will work together to provide a variety of integrated marketing solutions through Rakuten AdRoll.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:12:03 UTC
