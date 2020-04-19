Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Rakuten, Inc.    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rakuten : and Genesis Healthcare to Offer COVID-19 PCR Testing Kits to Businesses and Other Organizations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

Tokyo, April 20, 2020 - Rakuten, Inc. today announced that it is collaborating with genetic testing kit pioneer Genesis Healthcare Co. to offer to businesses and other organizations in Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture and Ibaraki Prefecture starting April 20 a COVID-19 PCR testing kit developed by Genesis Healthcare with the cooperation of Souseikai Medical Corporation that adheres to the PCR analysis standard set by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The COVID-19 PCR testing kit is intended for people who do not show the symptoms of COVID-19 infection defined by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as guidelines for medical consultation and examination but are concerned about possible spread of the virus. Use of the testing kit is intended to support businesses and organizations in improving their understanding of the level of impact of COVID-19 across their workforce and promoting effective communications. The testing kit determines whether or not the sample contains the RNA sequences specific to COVID-19. Organizations which introduce the tests are asked to establish socially responsible policies and respond appropriately based on the test results. The testing kit is not intended for use by people displaying the symptoms of COVID-19 infection defined by the MHLW as guidelines for medical consultation and examination.

Plans are also underway to introduce the testing kits on a trial basis to employees within the Rakuten Group and partner companies who wish to take the tests and work for businesses that are legally required to continue operating or are part of social infrastructure, such as employees of the mobile, logistics and finance businesses. From today, the testing kits will be provided to businesses and other organizations, with further expansion into other areas starting in May under consideration, taking into account the demand from organizations and the impact on medical care provision. Rakuten will act as the point of contact for organizations wishing to purchase the testing kits. The price per unit is 14,900 yen (tax included), however a special price has also been set for organizations depending on the number of units to be purchased.

Organizations which purchase the testing kits may provide them to their employees and other stakeholders for the collection of samples by the individual at home following the instructions included in the kit. After placing the sample in the leak-proof container, the container should then be placed in the triple-sealed envelope, and after two or more hours, be placed in one of the dedicated collection boxes set up in a specified location for collection by the organization. After Genesis Healthcare collects the sample, the results of the test will be communicated in one to three days (excluding weekends and holidays). The collection of samples through this method is being carried out with the advice of related organizations.

Genesis Healthcare, with its long history of genetic analysis and collaborative research, provides genetic analysis services and holds one of the largest genetic information databases in Japan (approximately 840,000 individuals across Asia as of March 2020). Rakuten became an investor in Genesis Healthcare in August 2017. The company also sells the 'GeneLife®' commercial genetic testing kits, as well as the 'GenesisPro' genetic testing kits for medical professionals and operates its own DNA data marketplace 'Genesis Gaia.' In September 2014, the company opened their GeneLife Store on the Rakuten Ichiba internet shopping mall.

Rakuten and Genesis Healthcare will continue working to establish a system that can respond to potential increases in COVID-19 infections.

Overview of the COVID-19 PCR Testing Kit
Product name: COVID-19 PCR Novel Coronavirus PCR Testing Kit
Manufacturer: Genesis Healthcare Co.
Sales start: April 20, 2020
Price: 14,900 yen (tax included) *A special price has also been set for organizations depending on the number of units to be purchased
Applications accepted from interested organizations through the following site operated by Rakuten: https://health.incubation.rakuten.co.jp (Japanese only)
Details: For businesses and other organizations. The testing kit is intended for people who show no specific symptoms but are concerned about possible spread of the virus. The testing kit determines whether or not the sample contains the RNA sequences specific to COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 02:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAKUTEN, INC.
10:21pRAKUTEN : and Genesis Healthcare to Offer COVID-19 PCR Testing Kits to Businesse..
PU
04/15RAKUTEN : Issuance of Stock Options as Retirement Compensation to Directors of t..
PU
04/15RAKUTEN : Issuance of Stock Options to Executive Officers of the Company and Exe..
PU
04/14RAKUTEN : launches free takeout platform
AQ
04/07RAKUTEN : Mobile Announces Full-Scale Commercial Launch; Unveils Enhanced &ldquo..
PU
04/06RAKUTEN : Ichiba Japan Marketplace Opens Up to Shopify Merchants through new ser..
PU
04/06RAKUTEN : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, April 8
AQ
04/01RAKUTEN : Personnel Change Announcement
PU
03/30RAKUTEN : Launches “Rakuten Point Mall,” a New Entertainment-Focused..
PU
03/22RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding Withdrawal of Application for Deposit Insurance in th..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 437 B
EBIT 2020 9 981 M
Net income 2020 3 871 M
Debt 2020 214 B
Yield 2020 0,45%
P/E ratio 2020 369x
P/E ratio 2021 91,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 1 267 B
Chart RAKUTEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rakuten, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 190,38  JPY
Last Close Price 934,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 200%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC.0.43%11 790
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-1.23%562 246
MEITUAN DIANPING-1.48%75 089
SHOPIFY INC.48.50%69 114
JD.COM, INC.31.00%67 722
PINDUODUO INC.17.56%51 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group