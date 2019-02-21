Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten Inc    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN INC

(4755)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rakuten : and JD.com to Collaborate to Create Unmanned Delivery Solutions in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:31am EST

Tokyo, February 21, 2019 - Rakuten, Inc., a leading global innovation company in e-commerce, communications and fintech, and JD.com, China's largest retailer, today signed an agreement that will see JD.com's drones and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) utilized in Rakuten's unmanned delivery solutions in Japan.

Under this agreement, Rakuten will combine its experience in drone delivery service operations in Japan and IT solutions, such as its dedicated shopping apps, with JD.com's expertise in drones and UGVs, which have a proven track record in China. The two companies will collaborate on Rakuten's lineup of unmanned delivery services to suit a wide range of applications and situations.

Rakuten launched its Rakuten Drone delivery service in 2016, and has gained experience through providing delivery services and trials in collaboration with corporate partners and local governments. In 2018, its first delivery trial was conducted using a combination of drones and UGVs, a step toward solving the last mile challenge for the logistics sector in Japan.

'We are delighted to begin this collaboration with JD.com, which boasts the most cutting-edge proprietary delivery network in China as well as a track record and know-how in delivery with drones and UGVs,' said Koji Ando, Group Managing Executive Officer of Rakuten, Inc. 'By utilizing JD.com's drones and UGVs with the unmanned delivery solutions created by Rakuten, we hope to accelerate innovation in the Japanese logistics sector and contribute to building a society that can offer greater convenience to all citizens.'

JD.com began developing its drone program in 2015 and launched the world's first commercial drone deliveries in 2016 in rural China in Jiangsu, Shaanxi, and other provinces. Since then, JD's drones have logged more than 400,000 minutes of delivery flight time. In January 2019, the company announced the success of Indonesia's first government-approved drone test flight, opening the door for future commercial drone use in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. On the ground in China, its UGVs are being used for delivery service in urban areas in several cities and these autonomous delivery robots are becoming frequent sights on a number of university campuses. JD.com has also launched two smart delivery stations in the cities of Changsha and Hohhot, transforming last-mile logistics and further increasing delivery speeds to customers.

'We have been using drones and autonomous delivery robots for real deliveries in China for over two years,' said Jun Xiao, president of JD-X, JD's logistics innovation lab. 'This is one way we are innovating to make logistics more accessible, reliable and cost-effective. In Japan there are many opportunities for drones to make deliveries in mountainous areas, remote islands, and in emergency situations. As we push the bounds of what our unmanned delivery technology can do, and explore its use in a wide range of applications from e-commerce to humanitarian support, we believe it will continue to bring significant benefit to people around the world.'

Rakuten and JD.com aim to accelerate the development and commercialization of Rakuten's unmanned delivery solutions in Japan and will cooperate to promote convenience and innovation in society.

Overview of devices likely to be deployed
Drone
　Size： Length 160 cm × Height 60cm
Maximum payload weight： 5kg
Maximum flight distance： 16km
Maximum flight time： 40 minutes

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)
　Size： Length 171.5 cm × Weight 75 cm × Height 160cm ( *Height includes rooftop sensor)　
Maximum payload weight： 50kg
Top speed： 15km/h (*Speed can be limited)

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN INC
01:13aRAKUTEN : Celebrity marketing fees plummet amid shift to specialist influencers
AQ
12:31aRAKUTEN : and JD.com to Collaborate to Create Unmanned Delivery Solutions in Jap..
PU
02/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise After Report Of Outline To End U.S.-China Tra..
DJ
02/20RAKUTEN : Mavenir's NFV-Based RCS Solution Selected by Rakuten for Next-Generati..
AQ
02/20RAKUTEN : and Tech Mahindra Open World-Class 5G Lab in Tokyo
PU
02/19RAKUTEN : Mavenir's NFV-Based RCS Solution Selected by Rakuten for Next-Generati..
BU
02/16RAKUTEN : offers great deals on Windows computers
AQ
02/15RAKUTEN : Chinese tech startups eye Japan`s real estate and tourism sectors
AQ
02/14RAKUTEN : Intel Tech to Power Rakuten's Revolutionary Fully Virtualized, End-to-..
AQ
02/14RAKUTEN : picks Nokia to deploy Japan mobile network
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 238 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 61 815 M
Debt 2019 262 B
Yield 2019 0,58%
P/E ratio 2019 18,24
P/E ratio 2020 18,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 1 148 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 939  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC12.20%10 299
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING24.16%443 264
JD.COM17.92%35 512
EBAY INC.31.99%33 896
SHOPIFY INC (US)30.95%20 014
MERCADOLIBRE23.99%16 599
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.