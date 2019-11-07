Log in
RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
Rakuten third-quarter profit almost wiped out as Lyft stake value slides

0
11/07/2019 | 01:45am EST

Rakuten Inc's quarterly operating profit was almost wiped out in the three months ended September as the value of its investment in ride-hailing firm Lyft slid.

The Japanese company's operating profit came in at 1.1 billion yen ($10.12 million) in the third quarter, versus a profit of 43.9 billion yen a year earlier.

It was better than an average forecast for an operating loss of 2.5 billion yen from three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Earlier this week, Rakuten said it would book a 103 billion yen writedown on its 11% stake in Lyft Inc.

Bets on the ride-hailing industry by Rakuten and its bigger rival SoftBank Group Corp, the largest shareholder in Uber Technologies, have soured amid a market sell-off of money-losing startups.

The writedown comes at an inopportune time for billionaire founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, who is also under pressure due to a delay in the firm's entry into the mobile industry and tighter margins at its e-commerce business.

Rakuten says it has radically cut the cost of building its mobile network by using cloud-based software rather than expensive hardware.

But construction delays led to an embarrassing climbdown in September when Rakuten said it would offer free services to just 5,000 customers, with no concrete revised date for the launch, which had been due to take place in October.

The delay relieves potential downward price pressure on Rakuten's larger telecommunications rivals NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank Corp.

Rakuten shares closed up 2% ahead of earnings, compared with a 0.1% rise in the benchmark index <.N225>.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KDDI CORPORATION 0.25% 3195 End-of-day quote.23.12%
LYFT, INC. 3.75% 42.92 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION -3.57% 5369 End-of-day quote.19.79%
NTT DOCOMO, INC. -1.06% 2996 End-of-day quote.23.67%
RAKUTEN, INC. 0.97% 1045 End-of-day quote.46.56%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.65% 4322 End-of-day quote.-38.30%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -3.85% 26.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 240 B
EBIT 2019 120 B
Net income 2019 82 972 M
Debt 2019 313 B
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 69,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 1 415 B
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 234,06  JPY
Last Close Price 1 045,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC.46.56%12 975
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING32.78%473 850
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 992
PINDUODUO INC.93.98%50 597
JD.COM, INC.57.05%48 114
SHOPIFY INC.113.43%34 246
