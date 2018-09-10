Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten Inc    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN INC (4755)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rakuten : to Power Spartan, The World’s Largest Obstacle Race and Endurance Brand, in Multi-Year Global Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 02:41am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. September 7, 2018 - Spartan and Rakuten, Inc. have entered a global partnership designating Rakuten as the exclusive Global Innovation Partner and 'Powered by' partner of the world's largest obstacle race and endurance brand. The multi-year partnership was announced today at Rakuten's inaugural 'Rakuten Optimism' event in San Francisco.

'I am excited to have Rakuten partner with Spartan, an organization with a passionate following and one that, like Rakuten, strives to motivate and empower its members and community,' said Rakuten, Inc. founder and CEO Hiroshi 'Mickey' Mikitani. 'Spartan is an innovator in obstacle and endurance racing and we're going to work together, leveraging Rakuten technology and services and Spartan's fervent community, to bring joy to sports fans everywhere.'

Rakuten branding will be integrated throughout Spartan's global ecosystem of events, digital advertising, content and merchandise. The brand will become the official kit sponsor for the Spartan Pro Team. The finisher shirts, worn by more than one million annual Spartan participants at competitions around the world, will now feature the Rakuten logo.

The partnership officially begins September 29, 2018 at the '2018 Spartan World Championship Powered by Rakuten,' the pinnacle event of the obstacle racing season which draws more than 20,000 athletes and spectators from more than 50 countries to North Lake Tahoe, Calif. In addition to the race, Rakuten will power the race-day live stream on Facebook WATCH as well as the post-event cable broadcast. The 'Spartan Powered by Rakuten' brand logo will appear throughout the event site, including the athlete podiums, obstacles, and in the race festival.

Spartan is the latest addition to Rakuten's growing roster of global sports and entertainment partnerships. Rakuten is the main Global Partner and Official Innovation and Entertainment Partner of FC Barcelona, the first-ever jersey badge sponsor and Official Partner of the Golden State Warriors, the presenting sponsor of Shakira's El Dorado World Tour, and the exclusive distribution partner in Japan and global marketing partner of the NBA.

'Spartan has worked with Rakuten companies for nearly six years and the company has been a catalyst for our growth,' said Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena. 'We're excited to launch an official partnership with such a dominant brand that shares our passion for empowering others, and we look forward to working together to expand our communities across the globe.'

The partnership will see Rakuten powering an expanded scope of Spartan's marketing and technology needs, including use of Rakuten Marketing digital and affiliate marketing services. Global messaging and calling service Rakuten Viber will become the official communications channel of Spartan. Rakuten Viber will bring together Spartan race fans and competitors from around the world, offering exclusive access and entertaining extras through a Spartan Viber Community.

Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while they conquer signature obstacles such as the Spear Throw, Inverted Wall, Monkey Bars and Barbed Wire Crawl.

Official designations include:
- Spartan Powered by Rakuten
- Rakuten: Global Innovation Partner of Spartan
- Spartan E-Commerce Powered by Rakuten
- Spartan Global Rankings Powered by Rakuten
- Official Partner of Spartan U.S. Pro Team
- Spartan Logistics Powered by Rakuten
- Viber: Official Communications Channel of Spartan
- Rakuten Marketing: Official Digital Advertising Partner
- Rakuten Kobo: Official eBook and Audiobook Partner

Spartan's Vice President of Global Partnerships Ian Lawson added, 'Spartan has built a global sport, media platform and e-commerce business around the Obstacle Racing lifestyle and we're excited to partner with Rakuten to showcase their marketing services and technologies, which are powering our business growth and helping to transform lives. The partnership provides Rakuten with an authentic voice in the health, wellness and fitness community and intimate access to our athletes and fans around the world.'

About Rakuten, Inc.
 Rakuten, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to more than 1.2 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 15,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

About Spartan
 Spartan is the world's largest obstacle race and endurance brand, and the first in-sport to feature timing and global rankings. With more than 200 events across close to 40 countries in 2018, Spartan will attract more than one million global participants offering open heats for all fitness levels, along with competitive and elite heats. The Spartan Race lifestyle boasts a community of more than five million passionate social media followers, health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and a popular television series, which has made obstacle racing one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan Race events feature races at three distances, 3+Mile/20+ Obstacle 'Sprint,' 8+ Mile/25+ Obstacle 'Super' and 12+ Mile/30+ Obstacle 'Beast,' culminating in the Spartan World Championship in North Lake Tahoe, CA. Visit http://www.spartan.com for more information and registration.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN INC
02:41aRAKUTEN : to Power Spartan, The World’s Largest Obstacle Race and Enduranc..
PU
09/09BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 9)
AQ
09/09RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 10
AQ
09/08BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 8)
AQ
09/08RAKUTEN : Introduces New Brand Symbol
PU
09/07BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 7)
AQ
09/06BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 6)
AQ
09/05BASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 5)
AQ
09/05RAKUTEN : Golden State Warriors Sponsor Rakuten Buys Crypto Exchange
AQ
09/05RAKUTEN : Roku Express reduced to just £23.99 - the perfect Amazon Fire TV Stick..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Governments Quickly Changing Their Tune On Blockchain 
08/09Stuart Simms appointed as CEO of Rakuten Marketing 
08/06Rakuten Inc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/06Opportunity Or Threat? It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfo.. 
05/10Rakuten Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 079 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 79 249 M
Debt 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 0,60%
P/E ratio 2018 13,70
P/E ratio 2019 16,43
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 160 B
Chart RAKUTEN INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 973  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Chief Marketing Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN INC-22.56%10 440
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.83%420 301
JD.COM-34.93%38 600
EBAY-9.94%33 635
SHOPIFY INC (US)39.25%14 966
MERCADOLIBRE3.76%14 417
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.