Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rakuten, Inc.    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank says WeWork Japan can become profitable 'in near future'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 04:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - WeWork's Japan unit can become profitable "in the near future", the Japanese partner of the U.S. office-space sharing startup said on Tuesday, amid investor scepticism over its path to profitability.

WeWork Japan, a joint venture between the U.S. startup, telco SoftBank Corp and its parent SoftBank Group Corp, is growing well with high occupancy rates, SoftBank Corp's CEO Ken Miyauchi said.

SoftBank was forced to rescue WeWork last month following a flopped IPO attempt. That makes the Japanese investment group WeWork's biggest shareholder as it leads a restructuring at the money-losing startup.

By contrast WeWork Japan, which has 23 locations in 6 cities, needs to expand as it currently has only 240 staff, Miyauchi told an earnings news conference, adding that locations are being filled as soon as they are announced.

The remarks came after the telco reported a 9% rise in second-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, buoyed by its cash-cow mobile business.

SoftBank Corp's results are closely watched by investors not only as it is Japan's third largest telco and has committed to pay out 85% of its profits as dividends, but as an indicator of the health of parent SoftBank Group Corp, which has a 67% stake.

SoftBank Group, which reports its earnings on Wednesday, is trying to raise funds for a second technology fund but is widely expected to report large writedowns on some of the big tech bets it and its $100 billion Vision Fund have made.

SoftBank Corp's results follow those of rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI Corp, which last week reported that profits fell 13% and rose 9%, respectively.

Price pressure on Japan's big three telcos has been relieved by delays in the roll-out by Rakuten Inc of its own mobile network, which has been hit by base station construction delays, with the company yet to announce a concrete commercial service launch date. Rakuten reports its earnings on Thursday.

As e-commerce firm Rakuten expands into mobile, SoftBank is pushing further into retail, cementing its grip over Z Holdings Corp, formerly Yahoo Japan, which in turn has agreed to acquire fashion e-tailer Zozo Inc.

Zozo will begin selling its wares on the new PayPay Mall, a major advance into online retailing by SoftBank, which also operates QR code payments app PayPay - one of a huge number of such services jostling for consumer attention as Japan belatedly shifts to cashless payments.

In support of that push, SoftBank's baseball team, SoftBank Hawks - which last month topped its league for the third straight season - will change the name of its stadium in Fukuoka to PayPay Dome from Yahuoku Dome.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KDDI CORPORATION 1.33% 3039 End-of-day quote.17.11%
NTT DOCOMO, INC. 1.31% 3014 End-of-day quote.24.42%
RAKUTEN, INC. -1.35% 1024 End-of-day quote.43.62%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.20% 330 End-of-day quote.24.06%
ZOZO, INC. -0.55% 2517 End-of-day quote.27.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAKUTEN, INC.
04:40aSoftBank says WeWork Japan can become profitable 'in near future'
RE
01:19aJapanese telco SoftBank posts 9% second-quarter profit rise, beats estimates
RE
01:15aRAKUTEN : Announcement of Impairment Loss
PU
11/04RAKUTEN, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/30RAKUTEN : Lyft sees 'path to profitability' as riders, revenues increase
RE
10/30RAKUTEN : Lyft sees 'path to profitability' as riders, revenues increase
RE
10/29RAKUTEN : Announcement of Financial Results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Conso..
PU
10/28Tis the Season for Surge Robots as Holiday Hiring Finds Automation
DJ
10/25RAKUTEN : Issuance of Stock Options to Employees of the Company's Subsidiaries
PU
10/25RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding Completion of Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 239 B
EBIT 2019 120 B
Net income 2019 82 945 M
Debt 2019 313 B
Yield 2019 0,43%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 68,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 1 386 B
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 234,06  JPY
Last Close Price 1 024,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Hyakuno Chief Operating Officer & Group Executive VP
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Terje Marthinussen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC.43.62%12 768
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING28.74%459 426
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%69 472
PINDUODUO INC.84.89%48 226
JD.COM, INC.58.24%45 940
SHOPIFY INC.128.79%36 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group