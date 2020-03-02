Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rallye    RAL   FR0000060618

RALLYE

(RAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rallye : Approval of the Safeguard Plans of Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 02:01am EST

Regulatory News:

Following the press release published on 9 December 2019, Rallye (Paris:RAL)1, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris (the « Companies ») announce that the Paris Commercial Court (Tribunal de Commerce de Paris) has approved their safeguard plans on 28 February 2020.

1. REMINDER OF THE DEBT STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANIES

As of the opening of the safeguard proceedings, the gross financial debt of the Companies (excluding claims under derivatives transactions) was as follows:

Rallye and its Subsidiaires

(M€)

Rallye

Claims secured by pledges over Casino shares2

1,153 M€

Claims secured by pledges over shares of Rallye subsidiaries (other than Casino)

204 M€

Unsecured claims

1,566 M€

Total

2,923 M€

Foncière Euris

(M€)

Foncière Euris

Claims secured by pledges over Rallye shares

114 M€

Unsecured claims

23 M€

Total

137 M€

Finatis

(M€)

Finatis

Claims secured by pledges over Foncière Euris shares

135 M€

Unsecured claims

-

Total

135 M€

Euris

(M€)

Euris

Claims secured by pledges over Finatis shares

85 M€

Unsecured claims

10 M€

Total

95 M€

The derivatives transactions entered into by Rallye, HMB, Cobivia, Foncière Euris and Euris, for a total amount of 331 million euros3, are not covered by the safeguard plans but have been the subject of specific agreements (see press releases of Rallye, Foncière Euris and Finatis (on behalf of Euris) dated 25 November 2019).

Pursuant to such agreements:

– the derivatives transactions entered into by Rallye will be repaid up to 50% at the latest on 30 June 2021, with the balance being reimbursed at the latest on 31 December 2022;

– the derivatives transactions entered into by Foncière Euris will be repaid up to 50% at the latest on 31 December 2022, with the balance being reimbursed at the latest on 30 June 2023.

– the derivatives transactions entered into by Euris will be repaid at the latest on 31 December 2023.

Rallye and its subsidiaries HMB and Cobivia also announced today the entering into a financing line with EP Investment S.à.r.l. (an entity controlled by Mr. Daniel Křetínský) for the purpose of refinancing their derivatives transactions.

2. RESULTS OF THE CONSULTATION OF CREDITORS

As indicated in the press release dated 9 December 2019, the liabilities payment proposals have been circulated to the creditors of the Companies by the judicial representatives (mandataires judiciaires), in order to obtain their acceptance or refusal of the proposals.

The results of the consultation are set out below:

Rallye

Acceptance of the proposals at 71% (all creditors included) (representing 2,075 M€), as follows:

– Claims secured by pledges over Casino shares: acceptance of the proposals at 100% by the relevant creditors (representing 1,153 M€);

– Claims secured by pledges over shares of Rallye subsidiaries (other than Casino): acceptance of the proposals at 100% by the relevant creditors (representing 204 M€);

– Unsecured claims (in particular certain bilateral credit lines, bond indebtedness and commercial paper): acceptance of the proposals at 46% by the relevant creditors (including bondholders, see press releases of Rallye dated 16 January and 27 January 2020), representing 720 M€.

Foncière Euris

– 100% of the creditors (secured or not) (representing 137 M€) have accepted the liabilities payment proposals.

Finatis

– 100% of the creditors (secured or not) (representing 135 M€) have accepted the liabilities payment proposals.

Euris

– 100% of the creditors (secured or not) (representing 95 M€) have accepted the liabilities payment proposals.

3. LIABILITIES REPAYMENT PROFILE

By decisions dated 28 January 2020, the Paris Commercial Court (Tribunal de Commerce de Paris) has approved the repayment undertakings included in the liabilities repayment proposals as described in the Companies’ press release dated 9 December 2019. Therefore, and taking into account the mechanism of the securities pledges, the repayment profiles (financial indebtedness only) resulting from the undertakings are as follows4: The repayment profiles are based on the following assumptions:

– the chain of control over Casino being maintained over the period 2020-2030, thus securing the dividend flows for the relevant companies; and

– the refinancing of the 2030 Rallye maturity.

The Companies benefit from three categories of resources to repay their liabilities:

– dividends from Casino;

– sale of their non-strategic assets; and

– different refinancing options. In particular, acceptance of the creation of a second-rank pledge over Casino shares5 may allow for the implementation of a financing for the purpose of an early repayment and/or repurchase which would be proposed in the context of an amendment to the safeguard plan under the same terms and conditions to all holders of claims admitted to Rallye’s liabilities and which are not secured by pledges over Casino shares. A maximum number of approximately 44 million Casino shares may be pledges under such second-rank pledges.

The timetables for Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris are detailed in the press release attached to this article and available on the companies' websites: http://www.rallye.fr/en/press/press-releases.

4. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SAFEGUARD PLANS

The Paris Commercial Court has appointed SCP Abitbol & Rousselet (Maitre Frédéric Abitbol) and SELAR FHB (Maitre Hélène Bourbouloux) as administrators overseeing the implement of the plans (commissaires à l’exécution du plan).

The Paris Commercial Court also decided, in accordance with article L. 626-14 of the French commercial code, that all assets owned by the Companies will be non-transferable (inaliénables) during the duration of the safeguard plans, except as specifically provided by the court decision notably to allow proper execution of the safeguard plans.

1 Including the subsidiaries HMB, Alpétrol and Cobivia (the “Subsidiaries“).

2 As a reminder, the margin call mechanisms (clauses d’arrosage) provided for in the existing share pledges will be suspended for the duration of the safeguard plans.

3 Including 231 M€ for Rallye, HMB and Cobivia, 85 M€ for Foncière Euris and 15 M€ for Euris.

4 In principal, net of the amount of proceeds (fruits et produits) and cash collateral existing as of 23 May 2019. When applicable, the contractual interests and potential fees will continue to apply for the duration of the plan.

As regards claims secured by pledges over listed shares, the repayment profile takes into account the existing securities pledges. Such pledges allow the creditors to appropriate the relevant proceeds (fruits et produits) in anticipation and may lead to faster repayment compared to the undertakings under the liabilities payment proposals.

5 These second-rank pledges over Casino shares may in no case infringe the rights of the creditors benefiting from a first-rank pledge over Casino shares. The second-rank pledges over Casino shares will not contain any margin call mechanism. Margin call mechanisms apply in the event that the value of securities pledged to the benefit of a creditor is less than a certain ratio contractually set: then the debtor must immediately pledge additional securities or, when possible under the agreement, provide additional cash collateral if such debtor cannot pledge additional securities. The share pledge agreements provide for a coverage ratio of 130% of the outstanding amount. The margin call provisions have been suspended as from the entering of the Companies into safeguard.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RALLYE
02:01aRALLYE : Execution of a Facility for the Refinancing of the Derivatives Transact..
BU
02:01aRALLYE : Approval of the Safeguard Plans of Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and ..
BU
01/27RALLYE : Results of the general meetings of holders of Rallye CHF bonds
PU
01/27RALLYE : Results of the General Meetings of Holders of Rallye CHF Bonds
BU
01/17Casino shares sink after profit warning, pain spreads to Carrefour, Darty
RE
01/16RALLYE : Results of the General Meetings of Holders of Rallye Bonds
BU
01/11Casino close to selling discount chain Leader Price to rival Aldi - source
RE
2019RALLYE : BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020. Ready for action - e..
AQ
2019RALLYE : Gakwaya Crowned 2019 National Rally Champion
AQ
2019CARREFOUR : Weak third-quarter French hypermarkets performance weighs on Carrefo..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 37 080 M
EBIT 2019 1 165 M
Net income 2019 -35,4 M
Debt 2019 8 919 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 80,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart RALLYE
Duration : Period :
Rallye Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALLYE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,42  €
Last Close Price 8,07  €
Spread / Highest target -0,87%
Spread / Average Target -45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franck Hattab General Manager
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Philippe Charrier Independent Director
Didier Lévêque Non-Independent Director
Christian Paillot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALLYE-20.26%463
SYSCO CORPORATION-22.08%33 892
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.23%31 723
TESCO PLC-10.46%28 402
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.00%25 203
KROGER-2.97%22 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group