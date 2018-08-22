Log in
RALLYE (RAL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/22 07:27:10 pm
10.043 EUR   +1.70%
06:37pRALLYE : Investor put on the 375m Exchangeable Bonds
PU
07/26French retailer Casino pushes on with asset sales yet debt concer..
RE
07/26RALLYE : Half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rallye : Investor put on the 375m Exchangeable Bonds

0
08/22/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

Paris, August 22, 2018

RALLYE

Investor puton the €375mExchangeable Bonds

(ISIN code FR0011567908)

Further to the Early Redemption at the Option of the Bondholdersa nominal amount of €370mwill be redeemed in cash on October 2nd, 2018.

Rallye benefits from a strong liquidity position, with more than €1.7bn of confirmed and undrawn creditlines. The average maturity of these lines is 3.6 years.

Rallye contact:

Franck HATTAB + 33 (0)1 44 71 13 73

Disclaimer

Rallye SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 16:36:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 825 M
EBIT 2018 1 103 M
Net income 2018 32,7 M
Debt 2018 7 742 M
Yield 2018 10,1%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 8,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 543 M
Technical analysis trends RALLYE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,7 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franck Hattab General Manager
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Jacques Dumas Deputy Secretary General
Philippe Charrier Independent Director
Didier Lévêque Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALLYE-33.41%629
SYSCO CORPORATION23.79%38 746
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.18%36 594
TESCO21.86%32 496
AHOLD DELHAIZE15.16%30 482
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD5.13%27 609
