Rallye : Investor put on the 375m Exchangeable Bonds

Paris, August 22, 2018

RALLYE

Investor puton the €375mExchangeable Bonds

(ISIN code FR0011567908)

Further to the Early Redemption at the Option of the Bondholdersa nominal amount of €370mwill be redeemed in cash on October 2nd, 2018.

Rallye benefits from a strong liquidity position, with more than €1.7bn of confirmed and undrawn creditlines. The average maturity of these lines is 3.6 years.

Rallye contact:

Franck HATTAB + 33 (0)1 44 71 13 73