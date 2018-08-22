Rallye : Investor put on the 375m Exchangeable Bonds

Paris, August 22, 2018
RALLYE
Investor puton the €375mExchangeable Bonds
(ISIN code FR0011567908)
Further to the Early Redemption at the Option of the Bondholdersa nominal amount of €370mwill be redeemed in cash on October 2nd, 2018.
Rallye benefits from a strong liquidity position, with more than €1.7bn of confirmed and undrawn creditlines. The average maturity of these lines is 3.6 years.
Rallye contact:
Franck HATTAB + 33 (0)1 44 71 13 73
