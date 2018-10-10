Ralph Lauren Closes Down 8.44%, Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2017 -- Data Talk

Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A (RL) closed at $116.96, down $10.78 or 8.44%

-- Lowest close since May 22, 2018, when it closed at $116.61

-- Largest percent decrease since February 2, 2017, when it fell 12.32%

-- Underneath the broad market selloff, two groups of companies are taking a particularly hard hit: luxury stocks and semiconductors, with Ralph Lauren among those affected

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending February 3, 2017, when it fell 12.82%

-- Down 14.97% month-to-date

-- Down 38.3% from its all-time closing high of $189.56 on May 21, 2013

-- Down 18.15% from its 52-week closing high of $142.90 on June 12, 2018

-- Traded as low as $116.80; lowest intraday level since May 22, 2018, when it hit $115.54

-- Down 8.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since February 2, 2017, when it fell as much as 12.81%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 1.9 million shares; highest since July 31, 2018, when 3.0 million shares were traded

-- Third-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet