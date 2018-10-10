Log in
Ralph Lauren Closes Down 8.44%, Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2017 -- Data Talk

10/10/2018 | 10:55pm CEST

Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A (RL) closed at $116.96, down $10.78 or 8.44%

-- Lowest close since May 22, 2018, when it closed at $116.61

-- Largest percent decrease since February 2, 2017, when it fell 12.32%

-- Underneath the broad market selloff, two groups of companies are taking a particularly hard hit: luxury stocks and semiconductors, with Ralph Lauren among those affected

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending February 3, 2017, when it fell 12.82%

-- Down 14.97% month-to-date

-- Down 38.3% from its all-time closing high of $189.56 on May 21, 2013

-- Down 18.15% from its 52-week closing high of $142.90 on June 12, 2018

-- Traded as low as $116.80; lowest intraday level since May 22, 2018, when it hit $115.54

-- Down 8.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since February 2, 2017, when it fell as much as 12.81%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 1.9 million shares; highest since July 31, 2018, when 3.0 million shares were traded

-- Third-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.15% 25598.74 Delayed Quote.6.92%
NASDAQ 100 -4.44% 7044.4955 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.08% 7422.0499 Delayed Quote.12.09%
RALPH LAUREN CORP -8.44% 116.96 Delayed Quote.23.19%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.89%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 168 M
EBIT 2019 695 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Finance 2019 1 205 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 24,74
P/E ratio 2020 18,24
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 10 364 M
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORP
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Janet Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORP23.19%10 364
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE16.42%166 101
VF CORPORATION24.85%36 704
HENNES & MAURITZ0.22%27 268
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.91.18%19 889
MONCLER36.46%10 472
