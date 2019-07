By Aisha Al-Muslim

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) maintained its full-year revenue outlook for fiscal 2020.

For the full fiscal year, the New York-based company said Tuesday it continues to expect revenue to increase 2% to 3%.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be up about 1% in constant currency.

Foreign currency is expected to pressure revenue growth in the second quarter and for the full year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com