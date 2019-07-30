Ralph Lauren : Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Sales

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) delivered results in line with overall expectations, with better than expected operating margin and double-digit EPS growth

The New York-based company reported Tuesday a profit for the fiscal 2020 first quarter of $117 million, or $1.47 a share, up from $109 million, or $1.31 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring-related and other charges, adjusted earnings were $1.77 a share, above the $1.66 a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Revenue rose 3% to $1.43 billion, within range of the consensus forecast of $1.42 billion. The higher revenue was driven by positive results across regions, including North America, Europe and Asia.

Total Ralph Lauren same-store sales rose 2%, above the 1% FactSet estimate.

