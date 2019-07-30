Log in
RALPH LAUREN CORP

RALPH LAUREN CORP

(RL)
  Report  
07/29 04:02:02 pm
111.27 USD   +1.08%
RALPH LAUREN : quarterly results beat on demand in North America
RE
RALPH LAUREN : Maintains Fiscal 2020 Revenue Outlook
DJ
RALPH LAUREN : Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Sales
DJ
Ralph Lauren : Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Sales

07/30/2019 | 08:38am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) delivered results in line with overall expectations, with better than expected operating margin and double-digit EPS growth

The New York-based company reported Tuesday a profit for the fiscal 2020 first quarter of $117 million, or $1.47 a share, up from $109 million, or $1.31 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring-related and other charges, adjusted earnings were $1.77 a share, above the $1.66 a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Revenue rose 3% to $1.43 billion, within range of the consensus forecast of $1.42 billion. The higher revenue was driven by positive results across regions, including North America, Europe and Asia.

Total Ralph Lauren same-store sales rose 2%, above the 1% FactSet estimate.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 442 M
EBIT 2020 765 M
Net income 2020 602 M
Finance 2020 1 121 M
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 8 599 M
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 134,47  $
Last Close Price 111,27  $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Janet Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORP7.55%8 599
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE46.69%212 282
VF CORPORATION23.82%35 081
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.57.96%25 025
UNDER ARMOUR55.29%11 679
MONCLER34.77%10 846
