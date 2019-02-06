Ralph Lauren : Revenue Rises 5.1%

By Allison Prang and Suzanne Kapner

Ralph Lauren Corp. raised its full-year sales outlook and posted stronger revenue in its latest period, helped by growth in Asia and Europe.

Net revenue for the fashion house rose 5.1% to $1.73 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $1.66 billion.

Sales in North America grew by 2.5% to $908.7 million, while sales in both Asia and Europe each rose nearly 10%.

Comparable-store sales rose 4% excluding currency fluctuations, ahead of a 2% increase expected from analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

The company has been working to attract younger shoppers, improve its products and scale back discounts.

Ralph Lauren Chief Executive Patrice Louvet said in an earnings call that a collaboration with U.K. streetwear brand Palace was a big success. He said the collection sold out in less than an hour online. Two-thirds of the purchasers were new to Ralph Lauren and they were a decade younger than the typical customer, he said.

Despite concerns over a slowdown in China, Mr. Louvet said Ralph Lauren's business there continues to be strong with 19% revenue growth in the latest quarter. He added that the recently completed holiday season in North America was a healthy one for the company.

He also said the company's effort to scale back promotions resulted in higher margins.

Ralph Lauren now says it expects net revenue excluding currency fluctuations to increase slightly in the current fiscal year, compared with its prior outlook of being flat to slightly higher from the prior year. For the current quarter, the company expects net revenue to fall slightly from a reduction in off-price sales.

Ralph Lauren shares were up 11% to $127.17 in midmorning trading.

The retailer reported a fiscal-third-quarter profit of $120 million, or $1.48 a share, compared with a loss of $81.8 million, or $1 a share, a year earlier. Ralph Lauren's income-tax provision for the third quarter was $79.5 million, down 70% from $268.1 million.

Adjusted earnings were $2.32 a share, as analysts expected $2.15 a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com and Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com