Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ralph Lauren Corp    RL

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ralph Lauren : Revenue Rises 5.1%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Allison Prang and Suzanne Kapner

Ralph Lauren Corp. raised its full-year sales outlook and posted stronger revenue in its latest period, helped by growth in Asia and Europe.

Net revenue for the fashion house rose 5.1% to $1.73 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $1.66 billion.

Sales in North America grew by 2.5% to $908.7 million, while sales in both Asia and Europe each rose nearly 10%.

Comparable-store sales rose 4% excluding currency fluctuations, ahead of a 2% increase expected from analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

The company has been working to attract younger shoppers, improve its products and scale back discounts.

Ralph Lauren Chief Executive Patrice Louvet said in an earnings call that a collaboration with U.K. streetwear brand Palace was a big success. He said the collection sold out in less than an hour online. Two-thirds of the purchasers were new to Ralph Lauren and they were a decade younger than the typical customer, he said.

Despite concerns over a slowdown in China, Mr. Louvet said Ralph Lauren's business there continues to be strong with 19% revenue growth in the latest quarter. He added that the recently completed holiday season in North America was a healthy one for the company.

He also said the company's effort to scale back promotions resulted in higher margins.

Ralph Lauren now says it expects net revenue excluding currency fluctuations to increase slightly in the current fiscal year, compared with its prior outlook of being flat to slightly higher from the prior year. For the current quarter, the company expects net revenue to fall slightly from a reduction in off-price sales.

Ralph Lauren shares were up 11% to $127.17 in midmorning trading.

The retailer reported a fiscal-third-quarter profit of $120 million, or $1.48 a share, compared with a loss of $81.8 million, or $1 a share, a year earlier. Ralph Lauren's income-tax provision for the third quarter was $79.5 million, down 70% from $268.1 million.

Adjusted earnings were $2.32 a share, as analysts expected $2.15 a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com and Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RALPH LAUREN CORP
02:48aRALPH LAUREN : Revenue Rises 5.1%
DJ
02/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Investors Await Trump's State Of The ..
DJ
02/05RALPH LAUREN : steps up Instagram game, tops holiday sales forecasts
RE
02/05RALPH LAUREN : Revenue, Same-Store Sales Rise--Update
DJ
02/05Ralph Lauren Up Over 12% After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
02/05RALPH LAUREN : Revenue, Same-Store Sales Rise
DJ
02/05RALPH LAUREN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05RALPH LAUREN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/05RALPH LAUREN : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
01/31RALPH LAUREN CORP : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 274 M
EBIT 2019 702 M
Net income 2019 497 M
Finance 2019 1 187 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 23,25
P/E ratio 2020 16,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capitalization 9 987 M
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORP
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 133 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Janet Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORP20.01%9 987
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE12.76%163 131
VF CORPORATION20.19%33 752
HENNES & MAURITZ12.28%22 703
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.20.79%19 416
MONCLER15.97%9 802
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.