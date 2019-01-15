Log in
RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL)
  Report  
Ralph Lauren : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

01/15/2019 | 09:09pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Represents restricted stock units payable as a result of the payment of a cash dividend on the Issuer's Class A Common Stock. The restricted stock units are payable solely in shares of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock issued to the Reporting Person in respect of restricted stock units previously granted under the Issuer's Amended and Restated 2010 Long-Term Stock Incentive Plan.

/s/ Avery S. Fischer, Attorney-

01/15/2019

/s/ Avery S. Fischer, Attorney-

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Ralph Lauren Corporation published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 02:08:05 UTC
