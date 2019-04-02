Ralph Lauren : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

1.Represents shares of the issuer's Class A Common Stock issued to the reporting person as restricted stock units granted under the issuer's Amended and Restated 2010 Long-Term Stock Incentive Plan. These restricted stock units will vest and become exercisable in three equal annual installments beginning March 31, 2021.
/s/ Avery S. Fischer, Attorney- 04/02/2019 in-Fact for Jane Nielsen
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
