Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ralph Lauren Corp    RL

RALPH LAUREN CORP

(RL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/02 04:00:00 pm
127.33 USD   -1.29%
06:07pRALPH LAUREN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
03/28RALPH LAUREN CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ralph Lauren : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Nielsen Jane

RALPH LAUREN CORP[ rl ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

03/31/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

EVP, COO & CFO

650 MADISON AVENUE

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

NEW YORK

NY

10022

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock

03/31/2019

A

23,127

A

(1)

51,820

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1.Represents shares of the issuer's Class A Common Stock issued to the reporting person as restricted stock units granted under the issuer's Amended and Restated 2010 Long-Term Stock Incentive Plan. These restricted stock units will vest and become exercisable in three equal annual installments beginning March 31, 2021.

/s/ Avery S. Fischer, Attorney- 04/02/2019 in-Fact for Jane Nielsen

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Ralph Lauren Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RALPH LAUREN CORP
06:07pRALPH LAUREN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
03/28RALPH LAUREN CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/01RALPH LAUREN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/08RALPH LAUREN : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten perc..
PU
02/08RALPH LAUREN : Why Ralph Lauren Served Up Fashion With Coffee
DJ
02/07RALPH LAUREN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/06RALPH LAUREN : Revenue Rises 5.1%
DJ
02/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 283 M
EBIT 2019 705 M
Net income 2019 449 M
Finance 2019 1 095 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 25,06
P/E ratio 2020 17,53
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capitalization 10 141 M
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORP
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Janet Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORP24.68%10 196
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE29.07%185 766
VF CORPORATION22.41%34 382
HENNES & MAURITZ22.57%24 350
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.11%21 459
MONCLER27.00%10 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About