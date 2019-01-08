Ralph Lauren : Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results To Be Released Tuesday, February 5, 2019

NEW YORK- January 8, 2019 - Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) will release its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 results for the period ended December 29, 2018 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. At 9:00 A.M. Eastern, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com or by dialing 517-623-4963 or 800-857-5209.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 12:00 P.M. Eastern, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 through 6:00 P.M. Eastern, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 by dialing 203-369-1055 or 866-441-1047 and entering passcode 6412.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to http://investor.ralphlauren.com .

