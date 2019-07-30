Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ralph Lauren Corp    RL

RALPH LAUREN CORP

(RL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/29 04:02:02 pm
111.27 USD   +1.08%
08:48aRALPH LAUREN : quarterly results beat on demand in North America
RE
08:45aRALPH LAUREN : Maintains Fiscal 2020 Revenue Outlook
DJ
08:38aRALPH LAUREN : Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Sales
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ralph Lauren : quarterly results beat on demand in North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Ralph Lauren Corp.'s flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit powered by growth in North America, as a social media marketing blitz and new launches drove demand, sending its shares up 5% in premarket trading.

The New York-based company, like other apparel and handbag retailers, is trying to revive growth after years of heavy discounting and a strategy of flooding the market with its lower-end goods.

Ralph Lauren has reinvigorated sales of core products like its Polo shirt, while hiring prominent social-media personalities to promote its clothing and accessories.

This helped the company record a 3.1% rise in North America sales, its biggest region by revenue.

"Our performance was driven by strong continued momentum in our international markets and expense discipline across the organization," Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet said.

In Europe and Asia, where Ralph Lauren is seen as a more premium brand, sales rose 1.5% and 4.3% respectively.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.77 per share. Net revenue rose to $1.43 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $117.1 million, or $1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended June 29, from $109 million, or $1.31 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RALPH LAUREN CORP
08:48aRALPH LAUREN : quarterly results beat on demand in North America
RE
08:45aRALPH LAUREN : Maintains Fiscal 2020 Revenue Outlook
DJ
08:38aRALPH LAUREN : Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Sales
DJ
08:31aRALPH LAUREN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08:09aRALPH LAUREN : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:03aRALPH LAUREN : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
07/19RALPH LAUREN : President to Leave Company at the End of September
DJ
07/19RALPH LAUREN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/02RALPH LAUREN : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results To Be Released Tuesday, July 30..
PU
06/28Tariffs Prompt Some Consumer-Goods Makers to Accelerate Shift Away From China
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 442 M
EBIT 2020 765 M
Net income 2020 602 M
Finance 2020 1 121 M
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 8 599 M
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORP
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 134,47  $
Last Close Price 111,27  $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Janet Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORP7.55%8 599
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE46.69%212 282
VF CORPORATION23.82%35 081
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.57.96%25 025
UNDER ARMOUR55.29%11 679
MONCLER34.77%10 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group