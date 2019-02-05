Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ralph Lauren Corp    RL

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ralph Lauren : steps up Instagram game, tops holiday sales forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 12:16pm EST
Designer Ralph Lauren holds a child model after his 50th anniversary fashion event during New York Fashion Week in New York

(Reuters) - A marketing blitz involving supermodels and Instagram helped Ralph Lauren woo more customers and report another quarter of better-than-expected sales and earnings, sending its shares up over 12 percent on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old luxury retailer, known for its preppy Polo shirts, spent about 18 percent more on marketing during the December quarter when compared with a year earlier, sponsoring fashion events and hiring supermodels and actors to promote its brand on Instagram.

Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill promoted a new line of Ralph Lauren fragrances, while "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas wore Ralph Lauren at their much-followed wedding.

"You can have the best product in the world but the Gen Z, Gen Y and even Gen X consumer will know nothing about it without the right influencers and the right social media," Jane Hali, head of investment research firm Jane Hali & Associates, said.

Ralph Lauren now has 9.8 million followers on Instagram, some 1.6 million more than it did in October, research from Hali's firm showed.

The marketing helped Ralph Lauren sell more coats, shirts and accessories at higher prices even when the market was flooded with holiday-season discounts, Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet said on a conference call with analysts.

Ralph Lauren has also begun timed, limited-edition sales on its mobile app, often called a "drop," copying Supreme and other popular brands which use the strategy to create brand awareness and a sense of exclusivity.

Louvet also said a menswear launch with UK-based Palace had sold out in under an hour, while three-fourths of the people who bought it globally were completely new to Ralph Lauren.

"It's not really directly affecting sales because the drops aren't that large but it creates hype," Hali said.

NO CONCERNS ABOUT CHINA

Ralph Lauren said there were no signs of a slowdown in China, allaying concerns about customer demand in a cooling economy in the midst of a trade dispute with the United States.

Quarterly revenue from Greater China rose 19 percent in constant currency terms, Ralph Lauren said, as it opened new stores and partnered with distributors on platforms like Tmall and WeChat. Still, the New York-headquartered company was "highly underdeveloped" in the region, executives said.

Overall, its net revenue rose 5.1 percent to $1.73 billion, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.32 per share, which also exceeded analysts' estimates of $2.15, marking the ninth successive quarter of better-than-expected sales and earnings for Ralph Lauren.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RALPH LAUREN CORP
12:16pRALPH LAUREN : steps up Instagram game, tops holiday sales forecasts
RE
11:08aRALPH LAUREN : Revenue, Same-Store Sales Rise--Update
DJ
11:05aRalph Lauren Up Over 12% After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
10:47aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise Ahead Of Trump's State Of The Union Address
DJ
09:08aRALPH LAUREN : Revenue, Same-Store Sales Rise
DJ
08:19aRALPH LAUREN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08:12aRALPH LAUREN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:10aRALPH LAUREN : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
01/31RALPH LAUREN CORP : quaterly earnings release
01/16RALPH LAUREN : Third quarter fiscal 2019 results to be released tuesday, februar..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 246 M
EBIT 2019 701 M
Net income 2019 489 M
Finance 2019 1 259 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 20,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 9 214 M
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORP
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 130 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Janet Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORP10.72%9 214
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE9.45%163 131
VF CORPORATION19.23%33 752
HENNES & MAURITZ12.28%22 703
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.20.58%19 416
MONCLER15.97%9 802
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.