Ralph Lauren : and Snap Inc. Forge Long-Term Innovative Fashion Partnership — Celebrated by a Digital Performance by Chance the Rapper

Polo Shirt within the Bitmoji closet will be branded with the signature Ralph Lauren polo player logo. Bitmoji users wearing the Ralph Lauren looks will also see the designs on their Bitmoji in a variety of digital eexperiences on and off Snapchat, including Chat, games, on the Snap Map, in personalized content like Bitmoji Stories, as well as being available for purchase through the Ralph Lauren website and select Ralph Lauren retail stores.

The launch will be celebrated by a performance in early September by GRAMMY Award-winning artist and close friend of Ralph Lauren, Chance the Rapper. He has partnered with Ralph Lauren to create a pre-performance experience through the support of a global interactive digital fashion Lens, which includes his Bitmoji avatar styled with looks from the Ralph Lauren digital wardrobe.

Recent collaborations between the two brands include a regional mural initiative, interactive gaming and experiential Out-of-Home Augmented Reality (AR). The murals, or the "Polo Public Art" project, is a series of interactive street artwork featured in New York, Chicago and Dallas by local street graffiti artists commissioned by Ralph Lauren in celebration of the iconic Polo Shirt. Leveraging each individual artists' unique style, the murals will authentically reflect the flavor of the various cities/ neighborhoods in their designs, while celebrating the Polo Shirt. The wall art will be enabled with AR animation via Snap Codes, to bring each mural to life and even further engage fans.

Over the course of the partnership, both Ralph Lauren and Snap Inc. will continue to create and innovate, with plans to release a cadence of fun and forward-thinking collaborations. Follow @RalphLauren brand profile page on Snapchat to be updated on all partnership launches.

Watch the RL x Bitmoji video on YouTube.