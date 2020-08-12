Ralph Lauren : and Snap Inc. Forge Long-Term Innovative Fashion Partnership — Celebrated by a Digital Performance by Chance the Rapper
08/12/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
Ralph Lauren and Snap Inc. Forge Long-Term Innovative Fashion Partnership
Celebrated by a Digital Performance by Chance the Rapper
Launching with the first-ever, customizable and branded wardrobe for Bitmoji
NEW YORK, NY, AUGUST 12, 2020 - Ralph Lauren and Snap Inc. announce, today, they have joined forces on a long-term global partnership.Aimingtobreakbarrierswithinthedigitalfashionlandscape, the collaboration introduces virtual branded apparel inspired by real Ralph Lauren looks, shoppable styles to match your personal Bitmoji
through Ralph Lauren retail, as well as innovative camera technology collaborations. Through first-to-market opportunities, the partnership will elevate brand storytelling and redefine commerce capabilities, reaffirming Ralph Lauren's focus on leading with digital - while reaching a younger generation. The partnership not only showcases Snap Inc.'s robust technology, but also solidifies Bitmoji as the definitive leader in branded fashion for avatars.
"Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap," says Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren's Chief Digital Officer. "With Ralph Lauren's respected reputation as a global leader within the luxury fashion space and Snap's undeniable creative prowess and expansive reach to a younger consumer, we feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand's story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way."
"This partnership is an expansive and holistic venture to bring the Ralph Lauren brand into the digital world," says Selby Drummond, Snap's head of fashion and beauty. "Bitmoji is the world's most personal avatar, and
with a new virtual wardrobe experience, it's possible to feel even more closely and authentically connected to your avatar when wearing the labels you love. We're thrilled to see Ralph Lauren leading the way as brands embrace the world of digital fashion."
The collaboration will lead with Ralph Lauren's branded and customizable wardrobe for Bitmoji avatars - the first of its kind to live within Snapchat and the Bitmoji app. Bitmoji's newly launched 'Mix and Match' feature will highlight 12 iconic looks from the Ralph Lauren X Bitmoji Collection - 6 men's and 6 women's - so Snapchatters can dress their Bitmojis, expressing their personal style. The collection is styled on a virtual background that reflects the timeless heritage and welcoming atmosphere, synonymous with Ralph Lauren retail."Bitmoji avatars enable millions of people every day to be their true selves in the digital world. Just like in real life, your Bitmoji's outfit is a powerful form of self-expression. We're excited to partner with innovative brands like Ralph Lauren to help shape the future of digital fashion by connecting our community with the brands they love." - Ba Blackstock, CEO of Bitmoji.
Created through the eyes of the Ralph Lauren design team and treated as an extension of the physical collection, the pieces include classic double-breasted blazers, a branded racer jacket, a striped rugby shirt, and a vibrant track jacket. Additionally, over the next 6 months, every
Polo Shirt within the Bitmoji closet will be branded with the signature Ralph Lauren polo player logo. Bitmoji users wearing the Ralph Lauren looks will also see the designs on their Bitmoji in a variety of digital eexperiences on and off Snapchat, including Chat, games, on the Snap Map, in personalized content like Bitmoji Stories, as well as being available for purchase through the Ralph Lauren website and select Ralph Lauren retail stores.
The launch will be celebrated by a performance in early September by GRAMMY Award-winning artist and close friend of Ralph Lauren, Chance the Rapper. He has partnered with Ralph Lauren to create a pre-performance experience through the support of a global interactive digital fashion Lens, which includes his Bitmoji avatar styled with looks from the Ralph Lauren digital wardrobe.
Recent collaborations between the two brands include a regional mural initiative, interactive gaming and experiential Out-of-Home Augmented Reality (AR). The murals, or the "Polo Public Art" project, is a series of interactive street artwork featured in New York, Chicago and Dallas by local street graffiti artists commissioned by Ralph Lauren in celebration of the iconic Polo Shirt. Leveraging each individual artists' unique style, the murals will authentically reflect the flavor of the various cities/ neighborhoods in their designs, while celebrating the Polo Shirt. The wall art will be enabled with AR animation via Snap Codes, to bring each mural to life and even further engage fans.
Over the course of the partnership, both Ralph Lauren and Snap Inc. will continue to create and innovate, with plans to release a cadence of fun and forward-thinking collaborations. Follow @RalphLauren brand profile page on Snapchat to be updated on all partnership launches.
