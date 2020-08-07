Ramaco Resources : Q2 2020 Ramaco Resources Inc. Earnings Presentation 0 08/07/2020 | 01:14am EDT Send by mail :

Ramaco Resources August 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation Disclaimer Forward Looking Statements The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Ramaco's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of coal. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, demand for domestic and foreign steel, inflation, lack of availability of mining equipment and services, environmental risks, operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, and the timing of development expenditures and the other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Ramaco's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this presentation occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. 1 Key Investment Highlights 2 Ramaco overview (NASDAQ: METC) "Pure play" metallurgical coal company, currently with ~265 million tons of high quality metallurgical coal reserves (more than a 50-year production life), low net debt, low ARO liabilities, and advantaged geology leading to low cash costs. At a glance Large ~265 million ton met coal reserve base with attractive quality characteristics across High Vol. and Low Vol.

Advantaged reserve geology provides us with industry leading cash costs per ton and higher productivities. 1H20 cash costs at our flagship Elk Creek complex were $66/ton.

Annual production growth of over 235% from 0.55 million tons produced in 2017 to 1.86 million tons in 2019. >96% of historical production has been high quality metallurgical coal.

Historical emphasis on recycling capital for organic growth, with the ability to maintain flexibility in challenging market conditions.

Minimal net debt, ARO's, and legacy liabilities, with ample liquidity. Market summary Share price (Aug. 4, 2020): $2.25 Ticker symbol: METC Market capitalization: $96 million Net debt (06/30/20): $11 million Implied enterprise value: $107 million Management ownership: >15% 3 Investment highlights Sustainable, low cash cost met coal platform, with minimal net debt and legacy liabilities 1 Portfolio of high-quality, long- lived assets 2 Long-term growth, but flexibility to be nimble 3 Low cost U.S. met coal producer 4 Positioned to serve both domestic and export markets 5 Clean balance sheet with ample liquidity 6 Solid 2Q20 earnings and liquidity 7 Highly experienced team 8 Attractive valuation for long-term investors Large ~265 million ton met coal reserve base with attractive quality characteristics across High-Vol. and Low-Vol. segments

High-Vol. and Low-Vol. segments Production growth capacity of up to 4.0-4.5 million clean tons

4.0-4.5 million clean tons Geologically advantaged reserve base allows for flexible capital spending in challenging market conditions

Cash costs per ton sold of $61 in 1Q20 at Elk Creek, and $64 per ton in 2Q20 excluding April, which was negatively affected by a COVID-19 related furlough. This is substantially below most domestic met coal producers

COVID-19 related furlough. This is substantially below most domestic met coal producers Superior geology yields high clean-tons-per-foot, and greater productivity at Elk Creek than most peers

clean-tons-per-foot, and greater productivity at Elk Creek than most peers Well-positioned to sell into both domestic and export markets

to sell into both domestic and export markets Advantaged infrastructure and flexibility

Minimal net debt AND minimal legacy liabilities provide greater flexibility and lower risk relative to peers. As of June 30, 2020, Ramaco had $11 million of net debt and $15 million of AROs

2Q20 adjusted EBITDA was $11 million, which was well above some of our larger peers

As of June 30, 2020, liquidity stood at $32 million

Highly experienced management team and board of directors with a long history of acquiring, developing, financing, building, and operating coal properties

Current trading levels offer a compelling opportunity to invest in a premier met coal producer with a long-term runway for growth 4 2Q20 financial highlights 2Q20 adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, up 28% from 1Q20. 1H20 EBITDA was $19.2 million, which comfortably exceed many of our larger peers. Key Metrics 2Q20 1Q20 Change 2Q19 Change 1H20 1H19 Change Sales of Company Produced Tons ('000) 362 416 -13% 499 -27% 778 942 -17% Revenue ($mm) $ 36.4 $ 41.9 -13% $ 65.8 -45% $ 78.3 $ 123.2 -36% Cost of Sales ($mm) $ 30.1 $ 30.9 -3% $ 43.2 -30% $ 61.1 $ 84.2 -27% Pricing of Company Produced ($/Ton) $ 91 $ 93 -2% $ 116 -22% $ 92 $ 110 -16% Cash Cost of Sales - Company Produced ($/Ton) $ 74 $ 67 10% $ 71 4% $ 70 $ 69 1% Cash Margins on Company Produced ($/Ton) $ 17 $ 26 -35% $ 45 -62% $ 22 $ 41 -46% Net Income ($mm) $ 2.7 $ 2.0 35% $ 10.6 -75% $ 4.6 $ 17.5 -74% Adjusted EBITDA ($mm) $ 10.8 $ 8.4 28% $ 19.1 -43% $ 19.2 $ 32.8 -41% Capex ($mm) $ 9.1 $ 8.9 2% $ 11.5 -21% $ 18.0 $ 19.7 -9% Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 20% $ 0.26 -77% $ 0.11 $ 0.43 -74% 5 Long-term potential to more than double production Ramaco annual production (in millions of tons) Majority of Berwind development capex in rear-view mirror. When market conditions allow us to move forward, 6-month slope project to get to the advantaged Poca #4 seam should yield ~0.75 mtpa on a sustainable basis.

rear-view mirror. When market conditions allow us to move forward, 6-month slope project to get to the advantaged Poca #4 seam should yield ~0.75 mtpa on a sustainable basis. Potential additional capacity with ~0.5 mtpa Elk Creek plant expansion, ~0.5 mtpa Jawbone mine, ~0.3 mtpa Big Creek mine, and ~0.5 mtpa RAM mine.

Geologically advantaged reserve base allows for flexible capex in challenging market conditions and opportunities for additional new mines. 1.8 1.9 1.8 0.5 ~4.0-4.5 Potential to more than double production (subject to market conditions) 2017A 2018A 2019A 1H20 Annualized 6 Clear path to adding ~2 million tons of permitted growth While growth capex is currently paused due to market conditions, we have a clear path to adding ~1.9 million additional tons of high quality production to our existing base of just under 2 mtpa in 1H20, once we decide to resume growth capex spending. Project - M ine Name Location Quality Growth ('000) Phase #1 Berwind * Berwind Low Vol 550 Big Creek Knox Creek Mid Vol 300 Subtotal/Avg. * 850 Phase #2 Jawbone Knox Creek High Vol A 500 Subtotal/Avg. 500 Phase #3 Elk Creek Plant Expansion Elk Creek High Vol A/B+ 500 Subtotal/Avg. 500 Total Permitted Expansion 1,850 *: ~750,000 tons represents full run-rate of production at Berwind. We consider ~550,000 to be growth, given our recent production run-rate of ~200,000 tons per annum. 7 Ramaco's cash mine costs remain among the lowest in the industry, while insider ownership is among the highest We believe Ramaco is firmly in the first quartile of U.S. metallurgical coal cash costs, especially considering we use conventional, non-longwall mining techniques.

non-longwall mining techniques. Ramaco management currently owns 15% of the company, with no peer at much more than 1% of insider ownership. Met coal cash costs ($/short ton FOB mine) (1) $100 $93 $90 $85 $80 $66 $69 $72 $70 $60 $60 $50 $40 $30 Peer 1 Ramaco Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Management Ownership % Of Stock (2) 16% 15% 14% 12% $65-$70 10% $70-$75 8% 6% 4% $35-$40 2% 0% Ramaco Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 (1) Excludes Berwind. Peers include (alphabetically): Arch, Contura, Coronado, Peabody, Warrior. Based on most recent 6-month period. (2) As of 7/31/20. Peer group includes (alphabetically): Arch, Consol, Contura, Coronado, Peabody, Warrior.8 Source: Company documents, Bloomberg Ramaco has a best-in-class balance sheet Even after adding ~$13 million in new liquidity from low coupon promissory notes in April, Ramaco has the lowest net debt to EBITDA ratio in the coal space.

Management is committed to maintain a "low debt-low ARO" posture to allow full flexibility throughout volatile commodity pricing cycles.

debt-low ARO" posture to allow full flexibility throughout volatile commodity pricing cycles. Ramaco has the lowest legacy liabilities (including AROs) among its direct peer group, 98% below the group average. Net Debt / EBITDA(1) 3.0x 2.5x 2.0x 1.5x 1.0x 0.5x 0.2x 0.0x Ramaco Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Legacy Liabilities ($M)(2) $1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $65- $1,000 $70-$75 $800 $600 $400 - $200 $15 $0 Ramaco Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 (1) EBITDA based on 2021 Bloomberg consensus on 8/4/20. Peers include (alphabetically): Arch, Consol, Contura, Coronado, Peabody, Warrior. (2) Legacy liabilities include AROs, workers' comp, black lung, pension & post-retirement benefits, and other.9 (1,2) Net debt and legacy liabilities as of most recent public financials. Operations + Met Coal Market Overview 10 Met coal asset portfolio with competitive advantages Central Appalachian operations Elk Creek

~114 million tons of High Vol. Met reserves as of today 20+ year reserve life in relatively thick coal seams at deep mines and attractive ratios at surface mines translate to low costs ~2.5 million tons per year of production at full capacity, including prep plant expansion

Berwind

~50 million tons of Low Vol. Met reserves Mining of the advantaged Poca #4 seam expected to yield ~750,000 tons per year of initial full production with additional upside capacity.

Knox Creek

~95 million tons of High Vol. A reserves (potential Jawbone mine), plus recently acquired Mid Vol. reserves (potential Big Creek mine) ~650 raw tons/hr processing plant Purchasing and/or washing of third party coal since December 2016 At least ~800,000 tons of per year of potential production capacity

Northern Appalachian operations RAM

~5 million tons of High Vol. met reserves (Pittsburgh Seam) Projected low mining costs; 6 miles by barge from U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Plant Up to ~500,000 tons per year of production at full capacity

We anticipate growing annual production to 4.0-4.5 million tons of high quality met coal, subject to market conditions 11 Metallurgical quality breakdown Growth is focused to create a long term - high value portfolio with over 66% of annual production being higher quality blends of Low Vol., Mid Vol., and High Vol. A coal. Current Production Long-Term Production Outlook (1) Thermal, Thermal 4% High 2% Medium High Quality Quality Met Medium Quality Met Met (Low- (High-Vol B+) Quality Met (Low-vol, vol, Mid- 30% (High-Vol Mid-vol, vol, High- B+), 43% High-vol A), vol A) 53% 68% (1): Growth is subject to Board approval, and market conditions. It excludes RAM, which is not yet permitted. 12 Solid annual priced commitments for 2020 Current 2020 sales book of ~1.5+ million tons committed and priced for 2020, at an average fixed price of over $93/ton, and ~0.1 million tons committed at Index-based pricing. 2020 Domestic, fixed price business (1) 2020 Export, fixed price business (1) (in 000s tons) 120 77 31 270 (in 000s tons) 24 11 34 36 Total: ~1.1 million tons 550 Buyer 1 - HV Buyer 2 - HV Buyer 3 - HV Buyer 4 - HV Buyer 5 - LV Buyer 6 - LV Total: 180 ~0.4 million tons 200 Buyer 1 - HV Buyer 7 - HV Buyer 8 - HV Buyer 9 - HV Buyer 10 - HV (1): As reported in Ramaco's 2Q20 earnings release, amounts include no purchased coal and no thermal coal by-product. Totals may not add due to rounding. As previously disclosed, Ramaco received force majeure notices from two customers, which could adversely affect up to 12% of the total contracted sales volumes shown above. 13 Ramaco is essentially a pure-play met coal producer Many of Ramaco's U.S. "met coal" peers actually produce more thermal coal than met coal.

Ramaco is one of only two companies that produce 95% or more met coal as a % of total production.

Of those two, Ramaco is the only large domestic met supplier.

Through August 4, 2020, met coal spot prices have dropped roughly 31% YoY.

Tracking that decline, Ramaco's U.S. listed peer group has seen on average a 54% YTD stock price decline. Met Coal As A % Of Total Production (1) 100% 97% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Peer 1 Ramaco Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 YTD Price Performance (2) Peer 1 Ramaco Peer 2 $70-$75 $65- $70 Peer Average Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 -70% -60% -50% -40% -30% -20% (1) Based on actual 2019 results. Peer group includes (alphabetically): Arch, Consol, Contura, Coronado, Peabody, Warrior. (2) Same peer group as above. 14 Source: Company documents, Bloomberg as of 8/4/20. Met coal spot prices & forward curve had a large decline based on COVID-19 As of August 4, 2020, met coal spot benchmark prices of $107/ton were down roughly 21% YTD, largely on the back of demand destruction due to COVID-19 concerns, as well as increased Chinese import restrictions.

COVID-19 concerns, as well as increased Chinese import restrictions. The "good" news is that the forward curve remains firmly in contango. The bad news is that it is down over 15% YoY for 2021. Met Coal Spot Price (1) $300 $275 $250 $225 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 Jan-18May-18Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20May-20 Met Coal Forward Curve (1) $200 $190 $180 $170 $160 $150 $140 $130 $120 $110 Sep-20 Mar-21 Sep-21 Mar-22 Sep-22 Aug-19Aug-20 (1) In $/metric tonne FOB port for Australian Low-Vol. 15 Source: Bloomberg as of 8/3/20. Met coal arb remains wide open Arb currently almost $50/ton: As of August 3, 2020, the metallurgical coal arb is ~$49/ton, which means it is that much cheaper for a Chinese steel mill to import coal compared to buying domestically. Arb could support seaborne pricing: Over the past 3 months, the arb has averaged a record ~$45/ton. This compares to an average arb of ~$5/ton since mid-2017.

mid-2017. However, COVID-19 and increased Chinese port restrictions have caused near-term pricing uncertainty, despite the record high arb. Met Coal Arb Into China (1) $350 $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 Jul-17 Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 Jul-20 Aussie Met Coal Price China Met Coal Price (1) In $/metric tonne FOB port, as of 8/3/20. "Aussie Met Coal Price" adjusted upward for Chinese VAT + transport costs into China. 16 Source: Clarksons Platou Securities, Platts, Ramaco. Supply rationalization accelerates Supply underinvestment continues, and is likely to get worse: Met coal capex estimated to fall almost 75% below peak 2012 levels in 2020.

o High cost of capital for many producers. o ESG pressure continues, and is getting

worse. Supply rationalization occurring rapidly: High cost of production of many peers has caused multiple large bankruptcies in the last year.

DTC estimates that U.S. met coal production has fallen by more than 1/3 YoY in 2Q20, and almost 25% in 1H20 vs. 1H19.

Over time there should be further supply rationalization. Global Met Coal Capex (1) $16 $14 $12 $10 $8 $6 $4 $2 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (1) In $ Billions; Source: Clarksons Platou Securities 17 Domestic steel capacity utilization bouncing off 10-year lows Our steel customers are also feeling price and demand pains.

As of August 4, 2020, U.S. hot rolled steel prices of $442/ton were down 26% YoY, and at 4+ year lows.

On May 2, 2020, U.S. steel capacity utilization hit a 10-year low of 51%, largely on the back of demand destruction due to COVID-19 concerns. As of August 4, capacity utilization has risen to 59%, and is expected to rise further, on the back of recent blast furnace restarts. U.S. Steel Prices (1) $1,000 $900 $800 $700 $600 $500 $400 Jan-18May-18Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20May-20 U.S. Steel Capacity Utilization 85% 75% 65% 55% 45% Jan-18May-18Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20May-20 (1) In $/short ton. 18 Source: Bloomberg as of 8/4/20. Safety & Environmental 19 Environmental, Health & Safety Ramaco is committed to complying with both regulatory and its own high standards for environmental and employee health and safety requirements. Ramaco's believes that all accidents and occupational illnesses are preventable: Business excellence is achieved through the pursuit of safer and more productive work practices

Any task that cannot be performed safely should not be performed

Working safely is a requirement for all employees

Controlling the work environment is important, but human behavior within the work environment is paramount

Safety starts with individual decision-making - all employees must assume a share of responsibility for acts within their control that pose a risk of injury to themselves or fellow workers

decision-making - all employees must assume a share of responsibility for acts within their control that pose a risk of injury to themselves or fellow workers All levels of the organization must be proactive in implementing safety processes that promote a safe and healthy work environment

We are committed to providing a safe work environment, providing our employees with proper training and equipment, and implementing safety and health rules, as well as policies and programs that foster safety excellence. Ramaco's COVID-19 Response Non-Contact temperature checks conducted pre-shift for employees, contractors, vendors and visitors.

temperature checks conducted pre-shift for employees, contractors, vendors and visitors. Facemasks issued to all employees.

Enhanced excused/paid time off policy for employees.

Extensive sanitation program for all common areas, and all equipment and materials on a pre-shift basis.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. 250 West Main Street, Suite 1800 Lexington, Kentucky 40507 INVESTOR RELATIONS: info@ramacocoal.com 859-244-7455

