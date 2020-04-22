Rambler Metals and Mining : Employees Awarded Safety Award

Log in
04/22/2020 | 10:53am EDT
Rambler Employees Awarded Safety Award
Released 15:50 22-Apr-2020



RNS Number : 5492K
Rambler Metals & Mining PLC
22 April 2020

22 April 2020

Rambler Employees Awarded the 2019 John T. Ryan Regional

Safety Award for Outstanding Safety Excellence

London, England & Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada -Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company'), a copper and gold producer operating in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, is pleased to announce that the employees of its Newfoundland operations are the recipients of the 2019 John T. Ryan Regional Safety award in the Metal Mine category from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ('CIM'). Rambler won the National honor in 2015 and again in 2017, but this is the first time it has won the regional award. The trophy is presented by CIM to the metalliferous mine that in one or more complete calendar years, experienced the lowest reportable injury frequency per 500,000 hours worked in the region.

Andre Booyzen, President and CEO, Rambler Metals & Mining commented:

'Given the size of our operation, it takes us two years to accumulate the number of hours necessary to apply for this award. Safety is our absolute priority and with so many challenges and changes over the last two years, to receive this award now speaks directly to the unwavering effort of the Rambler team.'

'I want to thank every employee of Rambler, and their families for their continued dedication. A safety record like ours is a commitment over time and does not happen by chance. To sustain it takes an entire team working together, one act at a time. The Rambler Board of Directors and myself appreciate everyone's commitment to this pillar of the operation.'

Rambler is listed in London under AIM:RMM.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Booyzen

President and CEO

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700

Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719

Sanjay Swarup

CFO

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7096 0662

Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8609 0313

Tim Sanford. P. Eng.

Vice President and

Corporate Secretary

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Tel No: +1 (709) 532 5736

Fax No: +1 (709) 800 1921

Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)



Ewan Leggat, Caroline Rowe

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470






Website: www.ramblermines.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding copper, gold and silver forecasts, the financial strength of the Company, estimates regarding timing of future development and production and statements concerning possible expansion opportunities for the Company. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the price of and anticipated costs of recovery of, copper concentrate, gold and silver, the presence of and continuity of such minerals at modeled grades and values, the capacities of various machinery and equipment, the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices, mineral recovery rates, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, interpretation and implications of drilling and geophysical results; estimates regarding timing of future capital expenditures and costs towards profitable commercial operations. Other factors that could cause actual results, developments or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, among others, increases/decreases in production; volatility in metals prices and demand; currency fluctuations; cash operating margins; cash operating cost per pound sold; costs per ton of ore; variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; reserves and/or resources; the ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; operational risks inherent in mining or development activities and legislative factors relating to prices, taxes, royalties, land use, title and permits, importing and exporting of minerals and environmental protection. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable security law.


Rambler Employees Awarded Safety Award - RNS

Rambler Metals and Mining plc published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
