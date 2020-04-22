Rambler Metals and Mining : Employees Awarded Safety Award

22 April 2020

Rambler Employees Awarded the 2019 John T. Ryan Regional

Safety Award for Outstanding Safety Excellence

London, England & Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company'), a copper and gold producer operating in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, is pleased to announce that the employees of its Newfoundland operations are the recipients of the 2019 John T. Ryan Regional Safety award in the Metal Mine category from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ('CIM'). Rambler won the National honor in 2015 and again in 2017, but this is the first time it has won the regional award. The trophy is presented by CIM to the metalliferous mine that in one or more complete calendar years, experienced the lowest reportable injury frequency per 500,000 hours worked in the region.

Andre Booyzen, President and CEO, Rambler Metals & Mining commented:

'Given the size of our operation, it takes us two years to accumulate the number of hours necessary to apply for this award. Safety is our absolute priority and with so many challenges and changes over the last two years, to receive this award now speaks directly to the unwavering effort of the Rambler team.'

'I want to thank every employee of Rambler, and their families for their continued dedication. A safety record like ours is a commitment over time and does not happen by chance. To sustain it takes an entire team working together, one act at a time. The Rambler Board of Directors and myself appreciate everyone's commitment to this pillar of the operation.'

