Media Alert: Rambus to Present at BMO and Citi Virtual Investor Conferences

08/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at two upcoming investor events in August and September.

Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at:

  • BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at:

  • Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. PT.

The presentations will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of each presentation will also be available on the website following the events.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a premier Silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today's most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contact:
Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
rambus@nmnadvisors.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-rambus-to-present-at-bmo-and-citi-virtual-investor-conferences-301113344.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
