Rambus : Achieves Industry-Leading GDDR6 Performance at 18 Gbps

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has achieved industry-leading 18 Gbps performance with the Rambus GDDR6 Memory PHY. Running at the industry’s fastest data rate of 18 Gbps, the Rambus GDDR6 PHY IP delivers peak performance four-to-five times faster than current DDR4 solutions and continues the company’s longstanding tradition of developing leading-edge products. The Rambus GDDR6 PHY pairs with the companion GDDR6 memory controller from the recent acquisition of Northwest Logic to provide a complete and optimized memory subsystem solution.

Rambus GDDR6 18 Gbps Transmit Eye (Graphic: Rambus)

Increased data usage in applications such as AI, ML, data center, networking and automotive systems is driving a need for higher bandwidth memory. The coming introduction of high-bandwidth 5G networks will exacerbate this challenge. Working closely with our memory partners, the Rambus GDDR6 solution gives system designers more options in selecting the memory system that meets both their bandwidth and cost requirements.

“Memory bandwidth poses a significant obstacle for designers working on performance-intensive applications such as AI/ML,” said Hemant Dhulla, vice president and general manager of IP cores at Rambus. “With our GDDR6 18 Gbps memory subsystem, Rambus technology can unleash the power of leading-edge designs with a proven and cost-effective memory architecture.”

Benefits of the Rambus GDDR6 PHY:

Achieves the industry’s highest speed of up to 18 Gbps, delivering a maximum bandwidth of up to 72 GB/s

Complete and optimized memory subsystem solution with companion GDDR6 memory controller

Offers PCB and package design support – allowing customers to quickly and reliably bring their high-speed designs to production

Provides access to Rambus system and SI/PI experts helping ASIC designers to ensure maximized signal and power integrity for devices and systems

Features LabStation™ development environment that enables quick system bring-up, characterization and debug

Supports high-performance applications including networking, data center, ADAS, machine learning and AI

For more information on the Rambus Interface IP, including our PHYs and Controllers, please visit rambus.com/interface-ip.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a premier silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today’s most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

