Rambus : Acquires Memory Technology Assets of Diablo Technologies

01/16/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Innovative technology and related patents expand hybrid DRAM and Flash memory offerings

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), today announced it has acquired the assets of Diablo Technologies to broaden its portfolio in the hybrid DRAM and Flash memory markets, further establishing its position as an industry leader. These patented innovations augment the existing Rambus NVDIMM portfolio and complement its high-bandwidth, low-power memory technologies. Specific terms of the deal are not disclosed.

For over ten years, Diablo Technologies was a pioneer in the development of NVDIMM technologies for high-speed, low-power, and low-latency bridging and switching products targeted at the server and storage markets. Having developed memory buffer and software solutions leveraging an all-Flash memory sub-system, Diablo Technologies enabled an architecture to rewrite the rules of data center performance and economics. Rambus’ investment in these technology areas provide a foundation for integrating existing DRAM and Flash along with emerging memories into advanced hybrid memory systems in the future.

Expanding emerging memory technology for high memory bandwidth interfaces is key to Rambus’ strategic core business. The company has also been collaborating with IBM to research hybrid memory systems, as announced previously.

“Adding these breakthrough innovations from Diablo Technologies will continue to grow Rambus’ leadership in non-volatile and hybrid DRAM and Flash memory technologies with foundational patents,” said Kit Rodgers, SVP of Technology Partnerships and Corporate Development, Rambus. “Diablo Technology’s patented innovations were ahead of their time and nicely complement our offerings for existing and new customers.”

To learn more about Rambus innovation and technology, please visit www.rambus.com.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those relating to Rambus’ belief that it will grow its leadership position in non-volatile and hybrid DRAM and Flash memory technologies as a result of the asset acquisition. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Rambus’ management. Actual results may differ materially. Rambus’ business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rambus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Source: Rambus Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
