Rambus : Acquires Memory Technology Assets of Diablo Technologies

Rambus
Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), today announced it has acquired the assets of
Diablo Technologies to broaden its portfolio in the hybrid DRAM and
Flash memory markets, further establishing its position as an industry
leader. These patented innovations augment the existing Rambus NVDIMM
portfolio and complement its high-bandwidth, low-power memory
technologies. Specific terms of the deal are not disclosed.
For over ten years, Diablo Technologies was a pioneer in the development
of NVDIMM technologies for high-speed, low-power, and low-latency
bridging and switching products targeted at the server and storage
markets. Having developed memory buffer and software solutions
leveraging an all-Flash memory sub-system, Diablo Technologies enabled
an architecture to rewrite the rules of data center performance and
economics. Rambus’ investment in these technology areas provide a
foundation for integrating existing DRAM and Flash along with emerging
memories into advanced hybrid memory systems in the future.
Expanding emerging memory technology for high memory bandwidth
interfaces is key to Rambus’ strategic core business. The company has
also been collaborating with IBM to research hybrid memory systems, as announced
previously.
“Adding these breakthrough innovations from Diablo Technologies will
continue to grow Rambus’ leadership in non-volatile and hybrid DRAM and
Flash memory technologies with foundational patents,” said Kit Rodgers,
SVP of Technology Partnerships and Corporate Development, Rambus.
“Diablo Technology’s patented innovations were ahead of their time and
nicely complement our offerings for existing and new customers.”
