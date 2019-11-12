Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rambus Inc.    RMBS

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rambus : Announces Comprehensive PCI Express 5.0 Interface Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Highlights:

  • Integrated and optimized PHY and digital controller solution enables high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity for next-generation applications in artificial intelligence (AI), data center, high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise and cloud storage, and 400GbE networking
  • PHY supports both PCIe as well Compute Express Link (CXL) connectivity between host processor and workload accelerators for heterogenous computing
  • Delivers superior power, performance and area on advanced 7nm FinFET process node

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced it now offers a comprehensive and optimized interface solution designed for PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0, with backward compatibility to PCIe 4.0, 3.0 and 2.0. The Rambus PCIe 5.0 interface solution includes both PHY and digital controller for easy SoC integration and faster time to market. With the PHY designed for an advanced 7nm process node, the integrated solution offers best-in-class power, performance and area thanks to the industry-proven engineering and signal integrity expertise of Rambus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005349/en/

Rambus PCIe 5.0 Interface Architecture (Source: Rambus)

Rambus PCIe 5.0 Interface Architecture (Source: Rambus)

“Our high-speed SerDes and memory interface solutions make possible amazing advancements in performance-intensive applications in AI, data center, HPC, storage and networking,” said Hemant Dhulla, vice president and general manager of IP cores at Rambus. “Now we’ve added PCIe 5 to our industry-leading portfolio of high-speed interface solutions giving chip makers another tool to unleash the power of their designs.”

In addition to the state-of-the-art PHY, the Rambus PCIe 5.0 solution includes a high-performance, digital controller core from recently acquired Northwest Logic. The Rambus PHY and controller are offered as a fully validated and integrated solution, or they can be licensed separately and used with third-party solutions. The entire solution is backed by Rambus design, integration and support services for first-time customer success.

Benefits of Rambus PCIe 5.0 Solution

  • Integrated and co-validated PHY and digital controller for complete interface solution
  • Built with Rambus’ industry-proven design methodology for long-reach PCIe interfaces
  • 32 GT/s bandwidth per lane with 128 GB/s bandwidth in x16 configuration
  • Backward compatible to PCIe 4.0, 3.0 and 2.0
  • Supports Compute Express Link interconnect
  • Advanced multi-tap transceiver and receiver equalization compensate for more than 36dB of insertion loss
  • Best-in-class power, performance and area
  • Supports performance-intensive applications including AI, data center, HPC, storage and 400GbE networking

Availability and Additional Information

The new Rambus PCIe 5.0 solution is available worldwide in an advanced 7nm FinFET process.

For more information on our complete family of SerDes solutions, please visit rambus.com/serdes.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a premier silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today’s most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAMBUS INC.
05:01pRAMBUS : Announces Comprehensive PCI Express 5.0 Interface Solution
BU
11/08RAMBUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/05RAMBUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04RAMBUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/04RAMBUS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
10/30RAMBUS : Achieves Industry-Leading GDDR6 Performance at 18 Gbps
BU
10/25RAMBUS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
10/25RAMBUS : Dr. Necip Sayiner Joins Rambus Board of Directors
BU
10/22RAMBUS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, F..
AQ
10/22RAMBUS : Closes Sale of Payments and Ticketing Businesses to Visa
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 394 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 -32,8 M
Debt 2019 19,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -48,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -261x
EV / Sales2019 4,11x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
Capitalization 1 602 M
Chart RAMBUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rambus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMBUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,17  $
Last Close Price 14,42  $
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Seraphin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric B. Stang Chairman
Xianzhi Fan Chief Operating Officer
Rahul Mathur Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig Hampel Chief Scientist-Memory & Interface Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMBUS INC.81.36%1 602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%263 551
INTEL CORPORATION24.33%250 560
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.94%126 447
BROADCOM INC.22.99%124 221
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.95%112 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group