Rambus : Announces Tapeout and Availability of 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY on Leading-edge 7nm Node for High-Performance Communications and Data Centers

SerDes PHY delivers leading-edge performance and power efficiency for next-generation SoCs in data-intensive applications

Today Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) announced its newest portfolio solution of 112G Long Reach (LR) SerDes PHY on a leading-edge 7nm process node for next-generation terabit switches, routers, optical transport networks (OTNs), and high-performance networking equipment. As the industry rapidly transitions to 400GB and 800GB wired communication applications, 112G is a key building block necessary to support the ever-growing demand for more bandwidth in data center and network applications, doubling the data rate of 56G SerDes. Rambus is at the forefront of implementing 112G design to address the long-reach backplane requirements for next-generation data-intensive applications.

This high-speed PHY provides the optimal combination of power efficiency, performance and area, adding to Rambus’ leading-edge large portfolio of silicon-proven intellectual property (IP), design tools and reference flows. With the introduction of 112G, this technology achieves higher performance to rapidly enable industry infrastructure for the 400GB and 800GB applications.

“By leveraging leading 7nm process technology, Rambus is enabling the next generation of Communications and Data Center applications,” said Hemant Dhulla, VP and GM of IP Cores, Rambus. “We’re excited to continue to expand our IP portfolio and deliver our customers top-of-the-line performance and flexibility for today’s most challenging systems, including solutions like our 112G LR SerDes PHY.”

This latest portfolio addition highlights Rambus leadership in high-speed SerDes PHY IP, leveraging the company’s long tradition of signal and power integrity expertise — remaining at the forefront of innovation in interface technology.

Technical Details

The Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY will deliver enterprise-class performance across the demanding backplane environments beyond 30dB. To achieve this data rate requires an innovative SerDes architecture approach to meet the ever-growing data needs for high-speed data-intensive applications.

Key features of the Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY include:

Scalable ADC-based (analog-to-digital converter) architecture with support for PAM-4 and NRZ signaling

DSP-based architecture for improved signal to noise ratio (SNR) and extended reach

Configurable to provide power, performance and area (PPA) optimization for medium reach (MR) and long reach (LR) applications.

Availability and Additional Information

The Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY is currently available for licensing and early access design customers can engage today.

With a near-term roadmap featuring industry-leading 112G solutions for extreme short reach (XSR), the Rambus industry-standard interface offerings are high-quality, complete PHY solutions designed with a system-oriented approach to maximize flexibility in today’s most challenging system environments. For more information on our latest high-speed SerDes PHY portfolio offerings, please visit rambus.com/serdes.

About Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division

The Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division develops products and services that solve the power, performance, and capacity challenges of the communications and data center computing markets. Rambus enhanced standards-compatible and custom memory and serial link solutions include chips, architectures, memory and SerDes interfaces, IP validation tools, and system and IC design services. Developed through our system-aware design methodology, Rambus products deliver improved time-to-market and first-time-right quality.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

