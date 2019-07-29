Rambus : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/29/2019 | 04:09pm EDT Send by mail :

$38.7 million in cash provided by operating activities

Executing on our strategic semiconductor portfolio refocus with agreement to sell Payments and Ticketing business to Visa, and agreement to acquire digital controller IP provider, Northwest Logic

Record quarterly revenue for both IP Cores and Server DIMM Chipset businesses Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total revenue for the second quarter was in line with expectations at $58.3 million, with royalty revenue of $27.1 million and licensing billings of $64.9 million. The company also generated $38.7 million in cash provided by operating activities. “Rambus made great progress toward our strategic vision to refocus on our core strengths in semiconductor, optimize for operational efficiency, and reinvest for growth,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. “Propelled by strong operational execution and gains in market share, we delivered a solid second quarter.” Business Review Rambus took several significant steps in support of our strategic vision this quarter. The first was an agreement to sell our Payments and Ticketing business to Visa, simplifying our portfolio and redefining our perimeter to focus on the semiconductor market. Following that, we announced an agreement to acquire Northwest Logic to augment our interface IP offerings with best-in-class digital controllers, amplifying our market and technology position through new investments in our core focus area. In addition to these strategic steps, Rambus business units continued to deliver organic growth with overall product revenue for server DIMM chips and silicon IP, including IP Cores and Cryptography, increasing quarter over quarter. Revenue was up significantly for our Server DIMM Chipset business, despite declines in the overall memory market, and the business is on track for 50% growth on the year as a whole. This growth continues to be driven by increased OEM and data center qualifications, leading to steady gains in our DDR4 buffer chip market share. In addition to the gains in DDR4, we remain well positioned as the first-mover for next-generation DDR5 server DIMM chips, shipping samples at the top-end speeds for both the RCD and DB chips. Our high-speed IP Cores business delivered record revenue for the second consecutive quarter and remains on a trajectory of approximately 50% compounded annual growth rate. We announced the addition of our 112G SerDes PHY for 400G and 800G networking, a GDDR6 win at Achronix and continue to close new Tier 1 SoC design wins for data center, networking and artificial intelligence. In line with our strategy of investing in our focus areas, we have signed an agreement to acquire the digital controller company, Northwest Logic, and will be integrating their offerings and design team into our IP Cores business. As a market leader in memory, PCIe and MIPI digital controllers, Northwest Logic will expand our solutions by creating a complementary product portfolio of PHYs and controllers for data center, AI, communications and automotive. The Cryptography business is delivering on an application-driven product roadmap with the launch of the expanded family of CryptoManager Root of Trust secure processor cores. The family now includes a comprehensive suite of configurations, tailored for artificial intelligence, data center, automotive and government, making the cores readily available to the market and easy to integrate for our customers. Focused on creating the most resilient and deployable embedded security on market, our simplified go-to-market strategy to deliver secure silicon IP and provisioning solutions to our customers is gaining traction with our first security win in artificial intelligence (AI) at a leading provider of AI accelerators. Quarterly Financial Review - GAAP Three Months Ended

June 30, (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Revenue Royalties $ 27.1 $ 30.1 Product revenue 16.0 8.1 Contract and other revenue 15.2 18.3 Total revenue $ 58.3 $ 56.5 Total operating costs and expenses $ 95.3 $ 76.4 Operating loss $ (37.0 ) $ (19.9 ) Operating margin (64 )% (35 )% Net loss $ (37.0 ) $ (15.4 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.33 ) $ (0.14 ) Licensing billings (1) $ 64.9 $ 73.2 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38.7 $ 3.6 (1) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences. Quarterly Financial Review - Non-GAAP (1) Three Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Revenue Royalties $ 27.1 $ 30.1 Product revenue 16.0 8.1 Contract and other revenue 15.2 18.3 Total revenue $ 58.3 $ 56.5 Total operating costs and expenses $ 64.1 $ 66.8 Operating loss $ (5.8 ) $ (10.3 ) Operating margin (10 )% (18 )% Net income (loss) $ 0.2 $ (3.1 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) (1) See “Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Items” tables included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented and that revenue is solely presented on a GAAP basis. Revenue for the quarter was $58.3 million, with royalty revenue of $27.1 million and licensing billings of $64.9 million, in line with expectations. We had GAAP total operating costs and expenses of $95.3 million, above the high end of our expectations, primarily related to charges associated with our agreement to sell our payments and ticketing business. We also had non-GAAP total operating costs and expenses of $64.1 million, below our expectations due to our cost containment actions. We had GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share of ($0.33) and $0.00, respectively. Our basic share count was 110.9 million shares and our diluted share count would have been 112.5 million shares. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2019 were $337.7 million, an increase of $31.8 million from March 31, 2019, mainly due to $38.7 million in cash provided by operating activities. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $67.5 million, an increase of $47.1 million from the same period in the prior year. 2019 Third Quarter Outlook The Company will discuss revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2019 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth third quarter outlook for other measures, and excludes our Payments and Ticketing business. (In millions) GAAP Non-GAAP (1) Total operating costs and expenses $70 - $66 $58 - $54 Interest and other income (expense), net $4 $1 Diluted share count 113 113 (1) See “Reconciliation of GAAP Forward Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Estimates” tables included below. For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects operating costs and expenses to be between $70 million and $66 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $58 million and $54 million. These expectations also assume non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, of $1 million, tax rate of 24% (refer to non-GAAP financial information below - income tax adjustments) and diluted share count of 113 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense ($7 million), amortization expense ($5 million), non-cash interest expense on convertible notes ($2 million) and interest income related to the significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements ($5 million). Conference Call: Rambus management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00pm PT today. The call, audio and slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with ID# 3471916. Non-GAAP Financial Information: In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: operating costs and expenses, operating margin, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and diluted net income (loss) per share. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, non-cash interest expense and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company’s performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items: Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock options, employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with peer companies. Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the current period's portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company’s operations. Restructuring charges. These charges may consist of severance, contractual retention payments, exit costs and other charges and are excluded because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. Impairment of assets held for sale. These charges consist of non-cash charges to assets held for sale and are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company’s liquidity. Amortization expense. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company’s prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s core business. Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes. The Company incurs non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes. The Company excludes non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes to provide more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with other peer companies and to more accurately reflect the Company’s ongoing operations. Income tax adjustments. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 24 percent for both 2019 and 2018, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company’s planning. The Company has provided below a reconciliation of its GAAP provision for income taxes and GAAP effective tax rate to the assumed non-GAAP provision for income taxes and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Escrow settlement refund. The Company received a refund from an escrow settlement related to a prior acquisition. The Company excludes these items because these receipts are not reflective of ongoing operating results. These amounts arise from the Company’s prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s core business. On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management. About Rambus Inc. Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software and services span memory and interfaces, security and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus’ expectations regarding product and service offerings, the expected benefits of our merger, acquisition and divestiture activity, future profit and growth, and financial guidance for the third quarter of 2019, including operating costs and expenses, and estimated, fixed, long-term projected tax rates, both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis as appropriate. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Rambus’ management. Actual results may differ materially. Rambus’ business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rambus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Source: Rambus Inc. Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,186 $ 115,924 Marketable securities 223,532 161,840 Accounts receivable 28,225 50,863 Unbilled receivables 177,897 176,613 Inventories 9,326 6,772 Assets held for sale 78,388 — Prepaids and other current assets 9,350 15,738 Total current assets 640,904 527,750 Intangible assets, net 29,748 59,936 Goodwill 153,144 207,178 Property, plant and equipment, net 41,590 57,028 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,081 — Deferred tax assets 4,399 4,435 Unbilled receivables, long-term 419,532 497,003 Other assets 6,763 7,825 Total assets $ 1,312,161 $ 1,361,155 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,794 $ 7,392 Accrued salaries and benefits 13,966 16,938 Deferred revenue 6,448 19,374 Income taxes payable, short-term 17,461 16,390 Operating lease liabilities 8,381 — Liabilities held for sale 13,706 — Other current liabilities 16,668 9,191 Total current liabilities 84,424 69,285 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes, long-term 145,314 141,934 Long-term imputed financing obligation — 36,297 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,548 — Long-term income taxes payable 69,359 77,280 Other long-term liabilities 30,290 24,247 Total long-term liabilities 254,511 279,758 Total stockholders’ equity 973,226 1,012,112 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,312,161 $ 1,361,155 Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Royalties $ 27,050 $ 30,049 $ 51,903 $ 51,423 Product revenue 16,031 8,087 24,995 15,400 Contract and other revenue 15,216 18,322 29,783 36,061 Total revenue 58,297 56,458 106,681 102,884 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue (1) 6,310 4,199 10,737 8,556 Cost of contract and other revenue 6,717 11,089 13,488 23,211 Research and development (1) 37,890 37,696 78,509 77,813 Sales, general and administrative (1) 24,908 24,483 52,553 54,681 Restructuring charges (recoveries) 2,528 (1,022 ) 2,859 2,223 Impairment of assets held for sale 16,990 — 16,990 — Total operating costs and expenses 95,343 76,445 175,136 166,484 Operating loss (37,046 ) (19,987 ) (68,455 ) (63,600 ) Interest income and other income (expense), net 6,972 8,249 14,385 17,365 Interest expense (2,534 ) (4,634 ) (4,805 ) (9,055 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 4,438 3,615 9,580 8,310 Loss before income taxes (32,608 ) (16,372 ) (58,875 ) (55,290 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,372 (1,015 ) 4,681 (4,244 ) Net loss $ (36,980 ) $ (15,357 ) $ (63,556 ) $ (51,046 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation Basic 110,875 107,737 110,287 108,542 Diluted 110,875 107,737 110,287 108,542 _________ (1) Total stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is presented as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of product revenue $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 $ 5 Research and development $ 3,058 $ 3,286 $ 6,268 $ 6,478 Sales, general and administrative $ 4,021 $ (1,400 ) $ 7,999 $ 2,919 Rambus Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating costs and expenses $ 95,343 $ 76,445 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (7,080 ) (1,888 ) Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense — (30 ) Amortization expense (4,921 ) (8,738 ) Restructuring charges (recoveries) (2,528 ) 1,022 Impairment of assets held for sale (16,990 ) — Escrow settlement refund 296 — Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 64,120 $ 66,811 Operating loss $ (37,046 ) $ (19,987 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 7,080 1,888 Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense — 30 Amortization expense 4,921 8,738 Restructuring charges (recoveries) 2,528 (1,022 ) Impairment of assets held for sale 16,990 — Escrow settlement refund (296 ) — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (5,823 ) $ (10,353 ) Loss before income taxes $ (32,608 ) $ (16,372 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 7,080 1,888 Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense — 30 Amortization expense 4,921 8,738 Restructuring charges (recoveries) 2,528 (1,022 ) Impairment of assets held for sale 16,990 — Escrow settlement refund (296 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 1,702 2,717 Non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 317 $ (4,021 ) GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,372 (1,015 ) Adjustment to GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,296 ) 50 Non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes 76 (965 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 241 $ (3,056 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation: Basic 110,875 107,737 Diluted 112,522 107,737 Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate (1) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 GAAP effective tax rate (13 )% 6 % Adjustment to GAAP effective tax rate 37 % 18 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 24 % 24 % (1) For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 24 percent for both 2019 and 2018, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant year to assist the Company’s planning for future periods. Rambus Inc. Reconciliation of Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Items (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) GAAP Non-GAAP Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue (i) $ 58,297 $ 56,458 $ 58,297 $ 56,458 Operating loss (ii) (37,046 ) (19,987 ) (5,823 ) (10,353 ) Operating margin (ii/i) (64 )% (35 )% (10 )% (18 )% Rambus Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Forward Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Estimates (In millions) (Unaudited) 2019 Third Quarter Outlook Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Low High Forward-looking operating costs and expenses $ 69.8 $ 65.8 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (7.1 ) (7.1 ) Amortization expense (4.9 ) (4.9 ) Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 57.8 $ 53.8 Forward-looking interest and other income (expense), net $ 4.4 $ 4.4 Adjustments: Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements (5.3 ) (5.3 ) Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 1.7 1.7 Forward-looking Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 0.8 $ 0.8 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005643/en/

