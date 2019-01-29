Rambus : and Worldline Widen Collaboration in UK Rail

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a global leader in smart ticketing, and Worldline,
a European market leader in payments and transactional services, today
announced the expansion of their collaboration to deliver innovation
into UK rail. With the integration of Rambus
remote ticket download (RTD) software, Worldline can now deliver
ITSO-based smart tickets to customer smartcards with their @Station and
Mobile Ticket Issuing Service (MTIS), providing passengers with a
reliable and more convenient ticketing experience.
Paving a frictionless future for the UK with industry-proven
technology
Rambus has extensive experience deploying robust and secure ticketing
solutions which support rail, subway, bus, tram and ferry smart
ticketing operations. Worldline, Europe’s largest payments company,
provides solutions to many UK rail franchises who can now directly
benefit from this leading technology for issuing smart tickets which
lays the foundation for contactless rail journeys. This next-generation
ticketing solution will greatly enhance access for customers who will be
able to collect tickets at station desks and on train directly from
staff.
Russell McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus
Ticketing commented: “We’re delighted that Worldline has chosen Rambus’
RTD software to provide their rail operators a proven technology that
will deliver a frictionless user experience for rail staff and their
customers and can also scale across the rail network. Rambus’ broad
experience in delivering ITSO-based smartcard and mobile-based ticketing
solutions across the UK transport ecosystem will provide a leading
technology for an enhanced Worldline customer experience.”
James Bain, Global Director of Transport at Worldline said: “As Europe’s
leading and largest payments provider, our focus is on reducing friction
for consumers in how they pay for goods and services. Transit and
Transport is no different and is the next big merchant market. Our
collaboration with Rambus paves the way to revolutionise access to UK
rail services with innovative payment solutions.”
Demonstration Details at Transport Ticketing Global
At Transport
Ticketing Global from Jan. 29 – Jan. 30, 2019 in London, experience
Rambus’ vision of the future of smart ticketing and ticketless
transport, where smartphones and technology will enable truly
frictionless travel. Visit Rambus
at Stand A32 to learn more.
For more information on the Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions, visit rambus.com/smart-ticketing.
