Rambus : and Worldline Widen Collaboration in UK Rail

Partner to deliver ITSO smart tickets on-train and at stations

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a global leader in smart ticketing, and Worldline, a European market leader in payments and transactional services, today announced the expansion of their collaboration to deliver innovation into UK rail. With the integration of Rambus remote ticket download (RTD) software, Worldline can now deliver ITSO-based smart tickets to customer smartcards with their @Station and Mobile Ticket Issuing Service (MTIS), providing passengers with a reliable and more convenient ticketing experience.

Paving a frictionless future for the UK with industry-proven technology

Rambus has extensive experience deploying robust and secure ticketing solutions which support rail, subway, bus, tram and ferry smart ticketing operations. Worldline, Europe’s largest payments company, provides solutions to many UK rail franchises who can now directly benefit from this leading technology for issuing smart tickets which lays the foundation for contactless rail journeys. This next-generation ticketing solution will greatly enhance access for customers who will be able to collect tickets at station desks and on train directly from staff.

Russell McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus Ticketing commented: “We’re delighted that Worldline has chosen Rambus’ RTD software to provide their rail operators a proven technology that will deliver a frictionless user experience for rail staff and their customers and can also scale across the rail network. Rambus’ broad experience in delivering ITSO-based smartcard and mobile-based ticketing solutions across the UK transport ecosystem will provide a leading technology for an enhanced Worldline customer experience.”

James Bain, Global Director of Transport at Worldline said: “As Europe’s leading and largest payments provider, our focus is on reducing friction for consumers in how they pay for goods and services. Transit and Transport is no different and is the next big merchant market. Our collaboration with Rambus paves the way to revolutionise access to UK rail services with innovative payment solutions.”

Demonstration Details at Transport Ticketing Global

At Transport Ticketing Global from Jan. 29 – Jan. 30, 2019 in London, experience Rambus’ vision of the future of smart ticketing and ticketless transport, where smartphones and technology will enable truly frictionless travel. Visit Rambus at Stand A32 to learn more.

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline core offerings include pan-European and domestic commercial acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-ticketing and for local and central public agencies.

Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services.

Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including Worldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with estimated pro forma revenue of circa 2.3 billion euros on a yearly basis. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

