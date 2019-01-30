Log in
Ramirent Oyj : Invitation to Ramirent's results briefing on February 8, 2019

01/30/2019 | 02:01am EST

Ramirent Plc             Press Release          January, 30 2019 at 9:00 EET

Ramirent will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 on Friday, February 8, 2019 about at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Live audiocast and conference call

A briefing for investment analysts and the press will be arranged on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET) through a live audiocast viewable at www.ramirent.com combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Tapio Kolunsarka and interim CFO Jonas Söderkvist. The dial-in numbers are: +358 9 8171 0310 (FI), +44 3333 000 804 (UK), +46 8 5664 2651 (SE), +1 631 913 1422 (US). Participant code for conference call is 82639391#. A recording of the audiocast and conference call will be available at www.ramirent.com later the same day.

The presentation material will be available before the start of the briefing at the Group website at www.ramirent.com.

Further information: Terhi Jokinen, Group Communications Manager, tel. +358 20 750 2086

RAMIRENT is a leading service company offering equipment rental for construction and other industries. Our mission is to help our customers gear up on safety and efficiency by delivering great equipment and smooth service with a smile. We have 2,900 co-workers at 300 customer centers in northern and eastern Europe. In 2017, Ramirent Group sales reached a total of EUR 724 million. Ramirent is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki. Ramirent - Gear Up. Equipment rental at your service

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki, the main media, www.ramirent.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ramirent Oyj via Globenewswire
