Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Appointment of Mr James McMurdo to the Board of Ramsay Health Care

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

10 September 2019

APPOINTMENT OF MR JAMES MCMURDO TO THE RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED BOARD

The Chairman of Ramsay Health Care, Michael Siddle, today announced that Mr James McMurdo will join the Ramsay Health Care Board as a Non-Executive Director from 11 September 2019.

Mr McMurdo has over 30 years finance and banking experience. He has a background in corporate advisory spanning across mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory and financing, with experience across multiple industries including the healthcare sector.

He has held senior operating management roles and worked extensively in both the Asia Pacific and European regions.

Mr McMurdo is currently Vice Chairman of Investment Banking for Deutsche Bank based in Hong Kong. He has held senior management roles at Deutsche Bank including Global Co-Head of Corporate Finance, Head of Corporate and Investment Bank for Asia Pacific and CEO for Australia and New Zealand. He sat on the firm's Global Executive Committee for the Corporate and Investment Bank for the four years up to August this year when he took up his current role.

Prior to this, he was a Partner at Goldman Sachs where he held senior positions in the Investment Banking Division in Australia and Europe.

Mr McMurdo holds a degree in Economics from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants for England & Wales.

Mr Siddle said: "We are pleased to welcome James to the Ramsay Board. He has a deep understanding of healthcare and our company, as well as strategy and finance. He has extensive experience in capital management and M&A across international markets.

James' appointment is part of our broader Board renewal plan. We look forward to his contribution to the Ramsay Health Care Board."

Mr McMurdo will stand for election by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 14 November 2019.