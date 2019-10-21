Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - CARES Dividend Rate for the next dividend on 20 April 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
RHCPA - TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday October 21, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 2.04270000
Ex Date
Tuesday March 31, 2020
Record Date
Wednesday April 1, 2020
Payment Date
Monday April 20, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|
1.2
|
1.2 Registered Number Type
|
1.2 Registration Number
|
57001288768
|
ABN
|
1.3
|
1.3 ASX issuer code
|
|
|
RHC
|
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday October 21, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
RHCPA
|
ASX +Security Description
TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday April 19, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday April 1, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday March 31, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Monday April 20, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
Yes
2A.7a Approvals
|
Approval/condition
|
Date for determination Is the date estimated
|
**Approval
|
Other (please specify
|
Tuesday February 25, 2020
|
or actual?
|
received/condition
|
in comment section)
|
2020
|
Estimated
|
met?
|
|
|
|
[Select...]
|
|
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care Limited resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus in PDF format is available on the Company's website:www.ramsayhealth.com/investors/CARES )
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 2.04270000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
No
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
The default currency for the dividend is AUD
For non-resident security holders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should made through our Share Registry:
Boardroom Pty Limited
Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au
Telephone (from inside Australia): 1300 737 760
Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600
Facsimile: +61 2 9279 0664
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 2.04270000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
|
3A.3
|
Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 2.04270000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
|
income amount
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
3A.7
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000
Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details
|
3D.1 Start date of payment period
|
3D.2 End date of payment period
|
Monday October 21, 2019
|
Sunday April 19, 2020
3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)
3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period
182
3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)
1.0023 %
3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set
180-day Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) on the first day of the dividend period, Monday 21 October 2019
3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin
4.8500 %
3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set
The margin for the dividend is the stepped-up rate announced on 26 August 2010
3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate
-1.7557 %
3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set
The Other Rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x the Tax Rate
Where:
-
The Market Rate is the BBSW on the first day of the dividend period
-
The Dividend Margin is 4.85% announced on 26 August 2010
-
The Tax Rate is the prevailing Australian Corporate tax rate of 30%
3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)
4.0966 %
3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set
The Dividend Rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x (1 - the Tax Rate)
Where:
-
The Market Rate is the BBSW on the first day of the dividend period
-
The Dividend Margin is 4.85% announced on 26 August 2010
-
The Tax Rate is the prevailing Australian Corporate tax rate of 30%
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
For further information on CARES, please refer to the Ramsay Health Care Limited Prospectus for Convertible Adjustable Rate Equity Securities ("CARES") dated 27 April 2005
A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
