Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - CARES Dividend Rate for the next dividend on 20 April 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday April 19, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday April 1, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday March 31, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday April 20, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

Yes

2A.7a Approvals

Approval/condition Date for determination Is the date estimated **Approval

Other (please specify Tuesday February 25, or actual? received/condition in comment section) 2020 Estimated met? [Select...] Comments

Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care Limited resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus in PDF format is available on the Company's website:www.ramsayhealth.com/investors/CARES )

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar