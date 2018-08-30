Log in
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - CARES Dividend Update Announcement

08/30/2018 | 02:22am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

RHCPA - TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

Reason for the Update

The announcement on 20 April 2018 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on Monday, 22 October 2018.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

RHC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

    The announcement on 20 April 2018 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on Monday, 22 October 2018.

  • 1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Friday April 20, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

RHCPA

ASX +Security Description

TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday October 21, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday October 3, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday October 22, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

Yes

2A.7a Approvals

Comments

Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus is available in PDF format on the Company's website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES)

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 2.48710000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

No

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The default currency for the dividend is AUD

For non-resident security holders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made though our share registry:

Boardroom Pty Limited

Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au Telephone (from within Australia): 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 2.48710000

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 2.48710000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1 Start date of payment period

Friday April 20, 2018

3D.2 End date of payment period

Sunday October 21, 2018

3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period 185

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)

2.1600 %

  • 3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

    180-day Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) on the first day of the dividend period, Friday 20 April 2018

  • 3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin 4.8500 %

  • 3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

    The margin for the dividend is the stepped-up rate announced on 26 August 2010

  • 3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate -2.1030 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

The other rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x Tax Rate

The Tax Rate is the current prevailing Australian corporate tax rate of 30%

3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

4.9070 %

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

The Dividend Rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x (1- Tax Rate) Where:

  • - The Market Rate is the 180-day BBSW on the first day of the dividend period, Friday 20 April 2018

  • - Dividend Margin is the stepped-up rate of 4.85% announced on 26 August 2010

  • - The Tax Rate is the current prevailing Australian corporate tax rate of 30%

Part 5 - Further information

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    For further information on CARES, please refer to the Ramsay Health Care Limited Prospectus for Convertible Adjustable Rate Equity Securities ("CARES") dated 27 April 2005. A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 00:21:07 UTC
