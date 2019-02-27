Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - CARES Dividend Update Announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
RHCPA - TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 28, 2019
Reason for the Update
The announcement on 22 October 2018 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on 23 April 2019.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
RHC
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
-
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
The announcement on 22 October 2018 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on 23 April 2019.
-
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Monday October 22, 2018
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday February 28, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
RHCPA
ASX +Security Description
TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday April 22, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday April 3, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday April 2, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Tuesday April 23, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
Yes
2A.7a Approvals
Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus in PDF format is available on the Company's website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES)
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount
per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?
Actual
AUD 2.43570000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
No
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
The default currency for the dividend is AUD
For non-resident security holders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made through our share registry:
Boardroom Pty Limited
Email: enquiries@boardroom.com.au Telephone (from within Australia): 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
security
|
AUD 2.43570000
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 2.43570000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
30.0000 %
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details
3D.1 Start date of payment period
Monday October 22, 2018
3D.2 End date of payment period
Monday April 22, 2019
3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)
3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period 183
3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)
2.0900 %
-
3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set
180-day Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) on the first day of the dividend period, Monday, 22 October 2018
-
3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin 4.8500 %
-
3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set
The margin for the Dividend is the stepped-up rate announced on 26 August 2010
-
3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate -2.0820 %
3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set
The Other Rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x Tax Rate
The Tax Rate is the current prevailing Australian corporate tax rate of 30%
3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)
4.8580 %
3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set
The Dividend Rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate) Where:
-
- The Market Rate is the 180-day BBSW on the first day of the dividend period, Monday, 22 October 2018
-
- The Dividend Margin is the stepped-up rate of 4.85% announced on 26 August 2010
-
- The Tax Rate is the current prevailing Australian corporate tax rate of 30%
Part 5 - Further information
-
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
For further information on CARES, please refer to the Ramsay Health Care Limited Prospectus for Convertible Adjustable Rate Equity Securities ("CARES") dated 27 April 2005.
A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES
-
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary