Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Ramsay Générale de Santé lodges Capio AB Offer Document

6 September 2018

RAMSAY GÉNÉRALE DE SANTÉ LODGES CAPIO AB OFFER DOCUMENT

Ramsay Health Care Limited (Ramsay) advises that its French subsidiary, Ramsay Générale de Santé (RGdS), has lodged the offer document with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in relation to its SEK48.5 cash per share takeover offer for 100% of the shares in Capio AB, which was announced by Ramsay and RGdS on 13 July 2018.

The acceptance period commences on 6 September 2018 and expires on 25 October 2018, although RGdS reserves the right to extend the acceptance period.

Ramsay will keep the market informed of this matter in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

