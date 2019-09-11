Log in
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Ramsay Group Finance Director & CFO steps down from the Board

09/11/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 September 2019

RAMSAY GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR & CFO STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD

Ramsay Health Care Limited (Ramsay) announces that Group Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bruce Soden, will step down from his position on the Ramsay Board effective 12 September 2019.

As advised in May, Mr. Soden has made the decision to step down from his role as Group Finance Director and CFO in the second half of this calendar year.

The Board has expressed its appreciation to Mr. Soden for his significant contribution and responsible leadership of the Company's finances for the past 31 years.

Contact:

Henrietta Rowe

Company Secretary

Ramsay Health Care

+ 61 2 9220 1000

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 00:21:02 UTC
