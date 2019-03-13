Log in
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/13
62.77 AUD   -0.82%
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Ramsay UK Investor Presentation

0
03/13/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

14 March 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Ramsay UK Investor Presentation

Attached is an investor presentation delivered overnight (Australian time) in the UK.

Yours sincerely,

John O'Grady

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Enclosure (1)

Dr Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Ramsay Health Care UK 13 March 2019

ramsayhealth.co.uk

Agenda

  • 1. The Ramsay Way

  • 2. Ramsay Health Care Overview

  • 3. Operating Environment

  • 4. Operational Highlights

  • 5. Quality and Leadership Agenda

  • 6. Growth Strategy

  • 7. Outlook

The Ramsay Way: People Caring for People

The Ramsay Way

1.

We are caring, progressive, enjoy our work and

use a positive spirit to succeed.

2.

We take pride in our work and actively seek new

ways of doing things better.

3.

We value integrity, credibility and respect for the

individual.

4.

We build constructive relationships to achieve

positive outcomes for all.

5.

We believe that success comes through

recognising and encouraging the value of people

and teams.

6.

We aim to grow our business while maintaining

sustainable levels of profitability, providing a

basis for shareholder loyalty.

3

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 11 149 M
EBIT 2019 1 083 M
Net income 2019 527 M
Debt 2019 4 822 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 22,95
P/E ratio 2020 20,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capitalization 12 790 M
Technical analysis trends RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 63,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
Bruce Roger Soden CFO, Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Peter John Evans Deputy Chairman
Roderick Hamilton McGeoch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.63%9 024
FRESENIUS13.97%30 317
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 543
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 744
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 281
NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPACOES SA12.86%4 559
