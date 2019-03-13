Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Ramsay UK Investor Presentation

14 March 2019
Ramsay UK Investor Presentation
Attached is an investor presentation delivered overnight (Australian time) in the UK.
Dr Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Ramsay Health Care UK 13 March 2019
Agenda
1. The Ramsay Way
2. Ramsay Health Care Overview
3. Operating Environment
4. Operational Highlights
5. Quality and Leadership Agenda
6. Growth Strategy
7. Outlook
The Ramsay Way: People Caring for People
The Ramsay Way
We are caring, progressive, enjoy our work and
use a positive spirit to succeed.
We take pride in our work and actively seek new
ways of doing things better.
We value integrity, credibility and respect for the
individual.
We build constructive relationships to achieve
positive outcomes for all.
We believe that success comes through
recognising and encouraging the value of people
and teams.
We aim to grow our business while maintaining
sustainable levels of profitability, providing a
basis for shareholder loyalty.
Disclaimer
Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 23:53:07 UTC