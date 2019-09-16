Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ramsay Health Care Limited    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Sale of shares by Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2019

SALE OF SHARES BY PAUL RAMSAY HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

Ramsay Health Care Limited (Ramsay) has today been advised that Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited has completed the underwritten block trade sale of 22 million shares in Ramsay to institutional investors at $61.80 per share.

Settlement is expected to occur on Thursday, 19 September 2019. Following settlement, Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited will hold approximately 21% of the issued share capital.

See attached letter for further information.

Contact:Henrietta Rowe Company Secretary Ramsay Health Care +61 2 9220 1000

17 September 2019

The Board of Directors

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Level 8, 154 Pacific Hwy

St Leonards NSW 2065

SALE OF SHARES IN RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

We are writing to inform you that Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited ('PRH') has successfully completed the previously advised underwritten block trade sale ("Block Trade") of 22 million ordinary shares in Ramsay Health Care Limited ("Company") to institutional investors at $61.80 per share. Settlement of the Block Trade is expected to occur on Thursday, 19 September 2019.

Following settlement of the Block Trade, PRH will continue to hold approximately 21% of the issued share capital in the Company.

A change in substantial shareholder notice will be issued in due course.

PRH was advised on the transaction by financial adviser Adara Partners and legal adviser King & Wood Mallesons.

Yours sincerely,

Mr Gregory Hutchinson

Mr Bruce Akhurst

Chairman

Director

The Paul Ramsay Foundation

Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Ltd

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
07:57pRAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Sale of shares by Paul Ramsay Holdings P..
PU
04:02aRAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Reduction in shareholding by Paul Ramsay..
PU
09/11RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Ramsay Group Finance Director & CFO step..
PU
09/09RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Appointment of Mr James McMurdo to the B..
PU
09/05RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/28RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - CARES Dividend Update Announcement
PU
08/28RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - Dividend Announcement
PU
08/28RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Financial Results for year ended 30 June..
PU
08/28RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the year ende..
PU
05/14MORGAN STANLEY : rates RHC as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 12 946 M
EBIT 2020 1 242 M
Net income 2020 581 M
Debt 2020 4 672 M
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,34x
Capitalization 13 094 M
Chart RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramsay Health Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 67,06  AUD
Last Close Price 65,20  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
Bruce Roger Soden CFO, Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Peter John Evans Deputy Chairman
Roderick Hamilton McGeoch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED13.11%9 033
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA7.81%28 189
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%14 829
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 627
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 911
HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA60.90%9 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group