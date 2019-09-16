Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Sale of shares by Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
17 September 2019
SALE OF SHARES BY PAUL RAMSAY HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
Ramsay Health Care Limited (Ramsay) has today been advised that Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited has completed the underwritten block trade sale of 22 million shares in Ramsay to institutional investors at $61.80 per share.
Settlement is expected to occur on Thursday, 19 September 2019. Following settlement, Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited will hold approximately 21% of the issued share capital.
See attached letter for further information.
Contact:Henrietta Rowe Company Secretary Ramsay Health Care +61 2 9220 1000
17 September 2019
The Board of Directors
Ramsay Health Care Limited
Level 8, 154 Pacific Hwy
St Leonards NSW 2065
SALE OF SHARES IN RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
We are writing to inform you that Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited ('PRH') has successfully completed the previously advised underwritten block trade sale ("Block Trade") of 22 million ordinary shares in Ramsay Health Care Limited ("Company") to institutional investors at $61.80 per share. Settlement of the Block Trade is expected to occur on Thursday, 19 September 2019.
Following settlement of the Block Trade, PRH will continue to hold approximately 21% of the issued share capital in the Company.
A change in substantial shareholder notice will be issued in due course.
PRH was advised on the transaction by financial adviser Adara Partners and legal adviser King & Wood Mallesons.
Yours sincerely,
|
Mr Gregory Hutchinson
|
Mr Bruce Akhurst
|
Chairman
|
Director
|
The Paul Ramsay Foundation
|
Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Ltd
Disclaimer
Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:56:03 UTC