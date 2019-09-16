Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Sale of shares by Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2019

SALE OF SHARES BY PAUL RAMSAY HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

Ramsay Health Care Limited (Ramsay) has today been advised that Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited has completed the underwritten block trade sale of 22 million shares in Ramsay to institutional investors at $61.80 per share.

Settlement is expected to occur on Thursday, 19 September 2019. Following settlement, Paul Ramsay Holdings Pty Limited will hold approximately 21% of the issued share capital.

See attached letter for further information.

Contact:Henrietta Rowe Company Secretary Ramsay Health Care +61 2 9220 1000