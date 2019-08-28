Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - CARES Dividend Update Announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

RHCPA - TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

Update to previous announcement

Thursday August 29, 2019

The announcement on 23 April 2019 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on 21 October 2019.

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

ABN 57001288768
ASX issuer code RHC

Update/amendment to previous announcement

The announcement on 23 April 2019 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on 21 October 2019.

Tuesday April 23, 2019