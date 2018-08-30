Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - Dividend Announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

RHC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.86500000

Ex Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

Record Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

RHC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 30, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

RHC

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.86500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

No

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The default currency is AUD.

For non-resident shareholders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made directly through our share registry:

Boardroom Pty Limited

Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au Telephone (from within Australia) 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia) +61 2 9290 9600

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No AUD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security AUD 0.86500000 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? franked? Yes Yes 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking dividend/distribution that is franked credit (%) 100.0000 % 30.0000 % 3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is amount per +security unfranked AUD 0.86500000 0.0000 % 3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000 3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000 Notification of dividend / distribution

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary