Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - Dividend Announcement

Entity name
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
RHC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday August 30, 2018
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.86500000
Ex Date
Wednesday September 5, 2018
Record Date
Thursday September 6, 2018
Payment Date
Friday September 28, 2018
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
RHC
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday August 30, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
RHC
Registration Number
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Saturday June 30, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday September 6, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday September 5, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday September 28, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.86500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
No
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
The default currency is AUD.
For non-resident shareholders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made directly through our share registry:
Boardroom Pty Limited
Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au Telephone (from within Australia) 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia) +61 2 9290 9600
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
security
|
AUD 0.86500000
|
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
|
franked?
|
franked?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.86500000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
income amount
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
