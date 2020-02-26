Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – CARES Dividend Update Announcement 2020

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care Limited resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus in PDF format is available on the Company's website:www.ramsayhealth.com/investors/CARES )

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per Estimated or Actual? +security (in primary currency) for all Actual dividends/distributions notified in this form $ 2.04270000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security