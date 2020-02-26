Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – CARES Dividend Update Announcement 2020

Log in
02/26/2020 | 06:13pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

RHCPA - TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

Reason for the Update

The announcement on 21 October 2019 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on Monday, 20 April 2020.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

57001288768

1.3

ASX issuer code

RHC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

The announcement on 21 October 2019 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on Monday, 20 April 2020.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Monday October 21, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

RHCPA

ASX +Security Description

TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday April 19, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday April 1, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday March 31, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday April 20, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

Yes

2A.7a Approvals

Approval/condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

Other (please specify in

Tuesday February 25, 2020

actual?

Estimated

comment section)

**Approval received/condition met?

Yes

Comments

Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care Limited resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus in PDF format is available on the Company's website:www.ramsayhealth.com/investors/CARES )

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

Estimated or Actual?

+security (in primary currency) for all

Actual

dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 2.04270000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

No

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The default currency for the dividend is AUD

For non-resident security holders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should made through our Share Registry:

Boardroom Pty Limited

Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au

Telephone (from inside Australia): 1300 737 760

Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600

Facsimile: +61 2 9279 0664

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 2.04270000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 2.04270000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1

Start date of payment period

3D.2 End date of payment period

Monday October 21, 2019

Sunday April 19, 2020

3D.3

Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

3D.5

Number of days in the dividend/distribution period

182

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)

1.0023 %

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

180-day Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) on the first day of the dividend period, Monday 21 October 2019

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin

4.8500 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

The margin for the dividend is the stepped-up rate announced on 26 August 2010

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate

-1.7557 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

The Other Rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x the Tax Rate

Where:

  • The Market Rate is the BBSW on the first day of the dividend period
  • The Dividend Margin is 4.85% announced on 26 August 2010
  • The Tax Rate is the prevailing Australian Corporate tax rate of 30%

3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

4.0966 %

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

The Dividend Rate = (the Market Rate + the Dividend Margin) x (1 - the Tax Rate)

Where:

  • The Market Rate is the BBSW on the first day of the dividend period
  • The Dividend Margin is 4.85% announced on 26 August 2010
  • The Tax Rate is the prevailing Australian Corporate tax rate of 30%

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

For further information on CARES, please refer to the Ramsay Health Care Limited Prospectus for Convertible Adjustable Rate Equity Securities ("CARES") dated 27 April 2005

A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:12:04 UTC
