RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – Dividend Announcement 2020

02/26/2020 | 06:13pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

RHC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.62500000

Ex Date

Thursday March 5, 2020

Record Date

Friday March 6, 2020

Payment Date

Friday March 27, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

57001288768

1.3

ASX issuer code

RHC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

RHC

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 6, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 5, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 27, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.62500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The default currency is AUD

For non-resident shareholders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made through our Share Registry:

Boardroom Pty Limited

Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au

Telephone (from within Australia): 1300 737 760

Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.62500000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.62500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:12:04 UTC
