Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – Dividend Announcement 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
RHC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 27, 2020
Distribution Amount
$ 0.62500000
Ex Date
Thursday March 5, 2020
Record Date
Friday March 6, 2020
Payment Date
Friday March 27, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
57001288768
1.3
ASX issuer code
RHC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 27, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
RHC
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 6, 2020
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday March 5, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday March 27, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.62500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
No
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
The default currency is AUD
For non-resident shareholders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made through our Share Registry:
Boardroom Pty Limited
Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au
Telephone (from within Australia): 1300 737 760
Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.62500000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.62500000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
