Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the six months ended 31 December 2018

02/27/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Results Briefing

Half Year ended 31 December 2018

Craig McNally, Group Managing Director & Bruce Soden, Group Finance Director

28 February 2019

ramsayhealth.com

Agenda

Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018

Group H1 Highlights

GROUP HALF YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Core NPAT up 1.0% to $290.8 million

    • Excluding Capio Core NPAT up 1.8% to $293.2 million

  • • Core EPS up 1.2% to 140.6 cents

    • Excluding Capio Core EPS up 1.9% to 141.7 cents

  • • Group:

    • Revenue up 14.9% to $5.1 billion1

    • EBITDA up 9.8% to $728.6 million

  • • Australia/Asia:

  • Australia Revenue up 4.8% to $2.6 billion

  • Australia EBITDA up 5.7% to $484.6 million

  • Equity accounted share of Asia JV net profits up 29.4% to $11.0 million

  • EBITDAR up 19.1% to €231.3 million

  • • Interim Dividend 60.0 cents fully franked, up 4.3%

1Revenue stated on a like for like basis excluding AASB15 uplift adjustment of £33.9million/$60.8million

4

Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Australian operations delivered solid overall EBITDA growth on the back of volume growth and sustained focus on achieving operational efficiencies

In the UK, while Q1 was challenging and impacted overall earnings for H1, we saw good recovery in NHS volume growth in Q2

RGdS (excluding Capio) delivered a solid first half result - ahead of expectations

Successfully completed Capio acquisition which was consolidated from 7 Nov 2018.

Integration process commenced

Continued focus on growth: 169 beds added through Australian brownfield programme for H1; expanding and improving our service offering both in and out of hospital

Continued focus on cost efficiency: Commenced global contract negotiations under the JV with Ascension JV (NuSoarce)

Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 22:34:10 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 11 096 M
EBIT 2019 1 080 M
Net income 2019 535 M
Debt 2019 4 054 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 21,68
P/E ratio 2020 19,65
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 12 208 M
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
Bruce Roger Soden CFO, Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Peter John Evans Deputy Chairman
Roderick Hamilton McGeoch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.64%8 766
FRESENIUS14.65%30 742
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 287
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 984
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 461
NOTRE DAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIPACOES SA14.86%4 773
