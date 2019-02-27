Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Results Briefing

Half Year ended 31 December 2018

Craig McNally, Group Managing Director & Bruce Soden, Group Finance Director

28 February 2019

Agenda

Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018

Group H1 Highlights

GROUP HALF YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

• Core NPAT up 1.0% to $290.8 million  Excluding Capio Core NPAT up 1.8% to $293.2 million

• Core EPS up 1.2% to 140.6 cents  Excluding Capio Core EPS up 1.9% to 141.7 cents

• Group: − Revenue up 14.9% to $5.1 billion1 − EBITDA up 9.8% to $728.6 million

• Australia/Asia:

− Australia Revenue up 4.8% to $2.6 billion

− Australia EBITDA up 5.7% to $484.6 million

− Equity accounted share of Asia JV net profits up 29.4% to $11.0 million

− EBITDAR up 19.1% to €231.3 million

• Interim Dividend 60.0 cents fully franked, up 4.3%

1Revenue stated on a like for like basis excluding AASB15 uplift adjustment of £33.9million/$60.8million

4

Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

 Australian operations delivered solid overall EBITDA growth on the back of volume growth and sustained focus on achieving operational efficiencies

 In the UK, while Q1 was challenging and impacted overall earnings for H1, we saw good recovery in NHS volume growth in Q2

 RGdS (excluding Capio) delivered a solid first half result - ahead of expectations

 Successfully completed Capio acquisition which was consolidated from 7 Nov 2018.

Integration process commenced

 Continued focus on growth: 169 beds added through Australian brownfield programme for H1; expanding and improving our service offering both in and out of hospital

 Continued focus on cost efficiency: Commenced global contract negotiations under the JV with Ascension JV (NuSoarce)

