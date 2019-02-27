Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Ramsay Health Care Limited
Results Briefing
Half Year ended 31 December 2018
Craig McNally, Group Managing Director & Bruce Soden, Group Finance Director
28 February 2019
ramsayhealth.com
Agenda
Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018
Group H1 Highlights
GROUP HALF YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
− Australia Revenue up 4.8% to $2.6 billion
-
− Australia EBITDA up 5.7% to $484.6 million
-
− Equity accounted share of Asia JV net profits up 29.4% to $11.0 million
1Revenue stated on a like for like basis excluding AASB15 uplift adjustment of £33.9million/$60.8million
4
Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
In the UK, while Q1 was challenging and impacted overall earnings for H1, we saw good recovery in NHS volume growth in Q2
RGdS (excluding Capio) delivered a solid first half result - ahead of expectations
Successfully completed Capio acquisition which was consolidated from 7 Nov 2018.
Integration process commenced
Continued focus on growth: 169 beds added through Australian brownfield programme for H1; expanding and improving our service offering both in and out of hospital
Continued focus on cost efficiency: Commenced global contract negotiations under the JV with Ascension JV (NuSoarce)
Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2018
Disclaimer
Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 22:34:10 UTC